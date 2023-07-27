Zion Williamson’s family reportedly sued for breach of contract involving $2 million loan from Ankr PBC

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is in some hot water after news of him being sued. According to reports, the case is centered around him and his family not paying back a loan.

Along with Zion Williamson, his setpfather and mother are also involved in this lawsuit. They took a $2 million loan from a tech company out of California, but have failed to pay back a large majority of it.

Ankr PBC, the company that gave Williamson the loan, issued the money back in 2021. At the time, the former No. 1 pick was getting ready for his second season in the NBA. They gave him the money in hopes of building a relationship with him moving forward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the news report that came out, another wrinkle in this case is that Williamson's stepfather stated he was the business manager of the New Orleans Pelicans forward. Along with this, he required them to pay him $150,000 to begin discussing a potential business relationship.

“Based on Williamson’s statements to Ankr, Ankr reasonably believed that Anderson possessed the authority to negotiate business arrangements for Williamson,” the lawsuit stated.

Of the money that was given out, the family has only paid back half a million dollars. However, majoirty of that money went towards interest.

Ankr PBC went above and beyond for Zion Williamson

Outside of giving Zion Williamson and his family money, Ankr PBC did a lot more. They also helped him with community events, and helped him make him a bigger impact in the NBA.

Since being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has been a major what-if in the league. When he's on the floor, the All-Star forward has proven to be a generational talent. That being said, he's struggled to stay on the floor consistently.

Through his first four years in the NBA, Williamson has played in only 114 games. He missed all of the 2022 seasons, and played in less than 30 games in 2020 and 2023.

In an effort to help build their relationship more, Ankr PBC tried to help Williamson with this problem. They went out of their way to set him up with a personal trainer and chef.

As of now, Williamson and his family have yet to respond about the case.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)