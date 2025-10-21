  • home icon
  • Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema pairs stylish sunglasses with glamorous outfit as she enjoys a day night at NBA YoungBoy concert

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema pairs stylish sunglasses with glamorous outfit as she enjoys a day night at NBA YoungBoy concert

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:36 GMT
Zion Williamson's girlfriend Ahkeema pairs stylish sunglasses with glamorous outfit as she enjoys a day night at NBA YoungBoy concert (Source: Getty/IG)
Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema pairs stylish sunglasses with glamorous outfit as she enjoys a day night at NBA YoungBoy concert (Source: Getty/IG)

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's girlfriend, Ahkeema, shared various moments of enjoying herself at a NBA Youngboy concert on Monday. The influencer shared glimpses of her outing on Instagram while donning a pair of stylish sunglasses and a glamorous outfit.

Ahkeema shared multiple stories from her night out as she enjoyed the show from the upper deck. The influencer appeared to be donning an all black outfit, which she paired with a pair of day-night sunglasses and completed with an iced-out necklace.

Her first few stories showed her enjoying the concert with a friend, while a later story highlighted her outfit, accompanied by a simple two-word caption.

"Last night 🤪," she wrote.
Zion Williamson&#039;s girlfriend Ahkeema shares glimpses of her night at the NBA YoungBoy concert (Source: Ahkeema/IG)
Zion Williamson's girlfriend Ahkeema shares glimpses of her night at the NBA YoungBoy concert (Source: Ahkeema/IG)

Ahkeema appeared to be at the NBA YoungBoy concert in New Orleans, held at the Smoothie King Center, home of the Pelicans. The influencer is a familiar face at the arena as she often makes an appearance to support Zion Williamson during his games.

With the NBA season set to start in a couple of days, it is no surprise that the forward wasn't alongside his girlfriend at the show, as his team begins its season on the road. The Pelicans are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener and will travel to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs in their following game.

The Pelicans' first game at the Smoothie King Center is scheduled for Oct. 28, where they will host the Boston Celtics. Williamson will be aiming to stay healthy this season as he looks to play his first full 82-game campaign since entering the league.

Ahkeema shares glimpses of her Greece trip with Zion Williamson as he joins the "Board of Greatness"

Over the summer, Michael Jordan hosted 20 Jordan brand athletes, including Zion Williamson, in Greece as they celebrated the brand's 40th Anniversary. The get-together brought some big names together, including Luka Doncic, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Hurts.

Williamson was joined by his girlfriend Ahkeema on this trip, as she shared multiple images of their trip on Instagram, captioning them with two words.

"Greece 🏛️🥙Dump 🩶," she wrote.
The post shared snapshots from their trip, featuring their appearance at the Jordan Brand dinner, a peek at a Jordan-themed jacuzzi, and several shots of their food and drinks during the event.

Williamson has been with the Jordan brand since 2019 and is expected to continue this partnership for the foreseeable future.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

