Zion Williamson's girlfriend Ahkeema sends major message to Pelicans with stinging on-court statement

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 12:38 GMT
Zion Williamson&rsquo;s girlfriend Ahkeema sends major message to Pelicans
Zion Williamson's girlfriend Ahkeema sends major message to Pelicans (Credits: IG/@ahh_concreterose)

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema Love, joined the fans in sending a message to the New Orleans Pelicans during the team’s game against Melbourne United on Friday. The Pelicans have traveled to Melbourne to face two NBL teams for a preseason showdown, which is part of the NBA x NBL event.

During Friday’s game against the NBL side, the crowd can be seen erupting in a video shared by Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema. The video shows Love joining the fans as they demanded that the Pelicans put Zion Williamson in the game.

“We want Zion,” Ahkeema Love and the fans shouted.
Ahkeema Love&rsquo;s Instagram story.
Ahkeema Love's Instagram story.

Williamson saw limited minutes in the game, but looked solid, recording 15 points and five assists on 5-for-8 shooting. The Pelicans defeated Melbourne United, 107-97. Trey Murphy III recorded a team-high 18 points, shooting 7-for-13.

Love and Williamson have been confirmed to be in a relationship since at least February 2023, which marked the first time the couple went public. Details of their relationship are unknown, but the couple shares a daughter, also born in 2023.

Williamson and Love’s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs, with Love being arrested in April 2025 after being accused of stalking a “romantic rival.” In 2023, adult movie star Moriah Mills accused the Pelicans star of having an affair with her.

Zion Williamson teases ‘more minutes’ on Sunday after crowd erupts against Melbourne United

The fans and Ahkeema Love’s chant for Zion Williamson did not go unnoticed as the Pelicans superstar acknowledged the crowd's love. Speaking to reporters after the game, Williamson teased that the fans could get their wish as he expects to play “more” minutes during Sunday’s game.

“Sunday, I think they'll give me more minutes. I hope so. If they show up on Sunday, I got something for them,” Williamson said.
After defeating Melbourne United, the New Orleans Pelicans will face South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday to wrap up the NBA x NBL event. The game will tip off at 11 p.m. ET (Saturday morning local time) from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

This is shaping up to be a big season for Williamson, as fans have rightfully noted that he is in the best shape of his NBA career.

