NBA Rumors: NBA insider says Zion Williamson’s max contract contains protections for the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion ecstatic to sign the deal

Zion Williamson is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. Despite having health issues early in his career, the big man expects to bounce back and play at an elite level soon.

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted the 6-foot-6 forward with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, he's only appeared in 85 games but has shown potential.

The young star recently signed a maximum rookie contract extension that could pay him $231 million over five years. According to Shams Charania, this extension contains protections for the Pelicans.

"Sources tell me that there are protections in Zion Williamson's max extension, but this is the deal that he wanted to get done."

Williamson appears to be content with this type of a contract. He is aware of his health problems but knows he will make more money if he stays available.

Zion Williamson's contract could pay him up to $231 million

Shams Charania compared Zion Williamson's contract to the contract extension Joel Embiid signed in 2017. Even though Embiid was a fantastic player, he dealt with frequent injuries. The Philadelphia 76ers decided to include protections in the contract.

Embiid missed his first two seasons in the NBA due to a foot injury and only appeared in 31 games in the 2016-17 season. Since then, he's been healthier, becoming one of the league's best players.

The Pelicans hope Williamson will have the same career trajectory as Embiid. Charania pointed out that Williamson will likely return to the lineup next season.

"As long as he's healthy and plays in these games, he's gonna have no problem getting these benchmarks."

Charania also brought up an All-NBA protection included in Williamson's contract extension.

"All signs show right now that he will be on the floor next season. He's gonna play 60 to 70 games, and if he does that and makes an All-NBA team, he's gonna be guaranteed $231 million."

Williamson wants to stay in New Orleans

Even before signing a massive contract extension, Zion Williamson made it clear that he wanted to stay in New Orleans.

In his 85 appearances, Williamson averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He has the potential to become one of the best players in the NBA.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans made the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns eliminated them in the first round.

The Pelicans have a great young team with a bright future, and Williamson could be the last piece of the puzzle to elevate them into West's upper echelon.

