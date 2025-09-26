Zion Williamson's weight clause this season: What does Pelicans star have to do not get cut?

Zion Williamson’s offseason body transformation has been one of the most talked-about storylines, as he arrived at media day noticeably slimmer. But this change isn’t just about health -- it’s also tied to contractual requirements with the New Orleans Pelicans.Williamson signed a five-year max deal with the Pelicans in 2023, though it is not fully guaranteed.Breaking down the weight clause in Zion Williamson's contract with PelicansBleacher Report’s Molly Morrison explained the details:“The first two years were fully guaranteed. If he'd met weight expectations and played a certain number of games in his second year, which was last year, the remaining three years would be fully guaranteed, too.Morrison noted that six times each season, Zion Williamson must step on a scale to prove that his weight and body fat percentage do not exceed 295 pounds. Pass all six weigh-ins, and 20% of his salary for the following season becomes guaranteed.“But he was only able to play 30 games, which triggered the clause stripping the guarantees on the last three years of the deal. Now, each season, he has to hit certain checkpoints to get the next season guaranteed. First is the weight clause. … Then there's the games played, which was his problem last season.“Think of it like this: he hits all his goals this season, next season’s salary is fully locked in. But if he misses the weight goal or too many games, not only would he be making less money, but the Pelicans could literally cut him and owe him little to nothing.According to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, as referenced by Spotrac, the guaranteed seasons in Zion Williamson’s contract were changed because of a games-played clause.For the 2024-25 season, 50% of his salary is guaranteed, becoming fully guaranteed Jan. 7, 2025. The 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons are initially non-guaranteed, with full guarantees taking effect July 15, 2025; July 15, 2026; and July 15, 2027, respectively.Certain criteria can trigger additional guarantees. For 2025-26, 20% of his salary becomes guaranteed if Williamson passes all six weigh-in checkpoints during the 2024-25 season. Forty percent becomes guaranteed if he plays at least 41 games in 2024-25, with another 20% if he plays 51 games and the remaining 20% if he reaches 61 games.Salaries for 2026-27 and 2027-28 can also be re-guaranteed if these metrics are met in the prior season.Other contract protections include maintaining a weight under 295 pounds, monitored body fat, and coverage for injuries sustained to the right foot.Zion Williamson finished last season averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals across 30 games.His season concluded in April after a bone bruise in his back forced him to miss action. He has now logged 30 or fewer games in four of his first six NBA seasons, including sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign.