Zion Williamson set to make rare appearance at NBA draft lottery as Pelicans chase another top pick: Report

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is reportedly set to make a rare appearance at the NBA draft lottery drawing Monday night. This move could signal the Pelicans' commitment to him in the future despite rumors of an exit due to his injury-plagued career.

The former No. 1 pick’s presence at the lottery drawing is notable given the team's recent changes. New Orleans fired executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin after a poor 21-61 season and hired Joe Dumars as his replacement.

Furthermore, there were reports earlier this summer that Dumars might trade Williamson. The former Duke star played just 30 games this season, his fourth time in his six-year career, but his appearance at the lottery has suggested the team may still be invested in him.

The Pelicans traded away former All-Star Brandon Ingram amid contract disputes. Now, the team must decide whether to commit to Williamson long-term or use a top draft pick to start a rebuild.

Williamson's injury issues have raised questions about his durability. However, he averaged career highs in rebounds (7.2), assists (5.3), steals (1.2) and blocks (0.9) this season.

The Pelicans hope to clinch the No. 1 pick. If that happens, Duke star Cooper Flagg, widely regarded as the top prospect in the draft, will team up with a fellow Duke alumnus, Williamson, in New Orleans.

Zion Williamson’s future is up in the air as the Pelicans’ new executive VP sounds noncommittal

Zion Williamson's future with the New Orleans Pelicans is uncertain. New executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars was reportedly asked by ownership to move Williamson, but Dumars denied any such orders existed and remained ambiguous regarding the star forward's future.

“No edicts,” he said. “None whatsoever. I read that last week, that I had a mandate. I was just like, if I had, no one has called me and told me that. No, really. Absolutely zero.

“When me and Mrs. Benson talked, she really just said what she said here. She said to me, ‘Joe I would love to know what it’s like to win an NBA title.’ That was it. That’s as close to an edict as you’ll get. … But no mandate. Zero. Nothing like that.”

Dumars' comments suggested he's open to exploring trade options for Zion Williamson. However, he isn't willing to accept lowball offers for his star player.

Whatever happens, the Pelicans need to make a decision that favors all parties.

