Zion Williamson Stats Tonight: How did Pelicans forward fare against the Kings (Feb. 8)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans were trying to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Williamson played his 16th game of the season, entering the game averaging 23.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The former No. 1 pick has had a rough season with injuries after being relatively healthy last year. He was part of the Pelicans' starting five on Saturday, along with Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi. He's the unquestioned number one option now in New Orleans after the team traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.

But how did Williamson perform tonight versus the Kings? The two-time All-Star finished with 40 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals on 16-for-21 shooting from the field. However, the Pelicans came up short, losing 123-118 in Sacramento.

Here are Zion Williamson's stats after the first three quarters:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Zion Williamson 40 4 4 2 0 3 4 27:51 16-21 0-0 8-11 +4

How did Zion Williamson perform tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

Zion Williamson was limited to just 28 minutes on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings, but produced 40 points in 21 shots. Williamson was three points shy of his career hight though they were unable to beat the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

In the first half, Williamson was already dominating the Kings with 27 points in just 20 minutes. The Pelicans were up by as much as 16 points, but Domantas Sabonis and company were relentless. The hosts were only down by 11 at halftime.

The third quarter started well for the Pelicans, maintaining a safe distance until the Kings made a run midway through the period. The visitors lost their lead, with Sacramento taking the lead with less than five minutes left in the quarter. The Kings even had a 99-87 advantage heading into the fourth period.

Sacramento blitzed the Pelicans to start the final quarter, building an 18-point lead. New Orleans almost turned the tables as they made a run quick run to make it a competitive game 107-105 at the 5:39 mark. However, the Kings held on to extend the Pelicans' losing streak to eight.

Zion Williamson was not the only Pelicans player to have a big game. CJ McCollum had 31 points, but he missed a crucial free throw with less than 20 seconds left in the game. Trey Murphy III contributed 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

On the other hand, six Kings players were in double-figures led by Domantas Sabonis, who had 27 points, 16 rebounds and two assists. Zach LaVine had his best game for his new team, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists. DeMar DeRozan hit some clutch shots and scored a total of 11 points.

