Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans squared off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Pelicans won 119-113 on Jan. 15 while Zanos sat at courtside cheering for his team. Williamson was cleared a few hours before the game to lead the Pelicans in the rematch.

The former All-Star finished the first quarter with eight points and two assists. He started the game 0-for-3 but became more efficient as the game progressed. Williamson helped keep the Pelicans within striking distance of the Mavericks, which led 35-32 after 12 minutes.

Zanos added five points and one assist in the second quarter. CJ McCollum took over in the period with nine points and five assists. New Orleans dominated Dallas 31-22 to take a 63-57 lead before the halftime break.

Zion Williamson was impressive in the third quarter, scattering 12 points and two assists. Despite the Mavericks’ double teams, he scored almost at will and made plays with his passing. Dallas, however, regained the lead behind the combined efforts of Daniel Gafford, Quentin Grimes, PJ Washington and Kyrie Irving. New Orleans trailed 97-93 heading into the fourth quarter.

The two teams exchanged runs in the final 12 minutes. Dallas threatened to blow the game open, but New Orleans stubbornly battled back. Williamson had a big role in giving the Pelicans a chance to turn the game around, but the Mavericks held on for a 137-136 win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 29 5 7 2 0 0 11-17 0-1 7-9 +4

Zion Williamson has impressed since returning from long injury layoff

Zion Williamson sat out for nearly two months because of a hamstring injury. He returned on Jan. 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and delivered 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Zanos has been on a tear since shrugging off the injury.

This month, he is averaging 23.7 points per game on 57.3% shooting. Over his last five games, he is putting up 26.6 PPG with 54.9% efficiency. Williamson will not earn an All-Star nod, but his play has made the New Orleans Pelicans more competitive.

After the close loss to the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans faces the Boston Celtics on Friday. Pelicans coach Willie Green hopes his oft-injured forward can sustain his form.

