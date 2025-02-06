Zion Williamson Stats Tonight: How did the Pelicans star fare against Denver Nuggets? (Feb. 5)

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Zion Williamson stats against Denver Nuggets on Feb. 5. [photo: Imagn]

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans continued a four-game road trip with a rematch against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Williamson and Co. hoped to avenge their 125-113 loss to the Nuggets at Mile High City two nights earlier. A win by the Pelicans would even the season series at two games apiece and snap a six-game losing slump.

Zanos started and finished the first quarter with six points, three rebounds and one assist. The power forward received help from Jordan Hawkins, who scattered 10 points behind 3-for-3 shooting from deep. New Orleans and Denver ended the period tied 36-36.

Zion Williamson had 14 points in on Monday against the Nuggets. He matched that output in the first half on Wednesday. The former All-Star added six rebounds and two assists as the Pelicans continued to keep in step with the Nuggets.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zion Williamson146 20006-120-02-3+4

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

