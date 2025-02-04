Zion Williamson stats tonight: How did the Pelicans star fare against the Nuggets? (Feb. 3)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Denver Nuggets on Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Monday's game marks Williamson's 14th appearance this season. The Pelicans have already played 49 games and have a record of 12-37, the third-worst record in the NBA so far.

When he is healthy, Williamson is leading his team in scoring. He averages 23.6 points in 13 games this season. The Pelicans have three more players averaging more than 20 points a game: one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram (22.2), forward Trey Murphy III (22.1), and veteran guard C.J. McCollum (21.9).

On Monday, Williamson scored only five points in the first half. He played just 14 minutes as his team was 18 down against the Nuggets at halftime, 68-50.

Zion Williamson stats tonight

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 5 2 0 1 1 1 2-6 0-0 1-2 -1

This is a developing story.

