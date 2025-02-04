  • home icon
  Zion Williamson stats tonight: How did the Pelicans star fare against the Nuggets? (Feb. 3)

Zion Williamson stats tonight: How did the Pelicans star fare against the Nuggets? (Feb. 3)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 04, 2025 03:28 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty
Zion Williamson stats tonight: How did the Pelicans star fare against the Nuggets? (Feb. 3)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Denver Nuggets on Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Monday's game marks Williamson's 14th appearance this season. The Pelicans have already played 49 games and have a record of 12-37, the third-worst record in the NBA so far.

When he is healthy, Williamson is leading his team in scoring. He averages 23.6 points in 13 games this season. The Pelicans have three more players averaging more than 20 points a game: one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram (22.2), forward Trey Murphy III (22.1), and veteran guard C.J. McCollum (21.9).

On Monday, Williamson scored only five points in the first half. He played just 14 minutes as his team was 18 down against the Nuggets at halftime, 68-50.

Zion Williamson stats tonight

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zion Williamson 5201112-60-01-2-1

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
