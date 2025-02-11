Zion Williamson Stats Tonight: How did the Pelicans star fare against OKC Thunder? (Feb. 10)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans capped off a four-game road trip with a visit to Oklahoma to face the OKC Thunder. The Pelicans hoped to break through after losing the first two games in the season series.

Zanos got off to a slow start, contributing two points, one assist, one rebound, one steal and two turnovers in the first quarter. The Pelicans promptly trailed 33-20 after the first quarter ended.

The former All-Star was more productive in the second quarter. He had six points and two assists in the Pelicans’ attempt to turn the game around. New Orleans played well, but the home team was even better to lead 72-50 at halftime.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New Orleans Pelicans had their best stretch on both ends of the floor in the third quarter, but the OKC Thunder continued to lead. Zion Williamson had seven points and three assists in the period. The Pelicans still could not keep up, though, and remained behind 102-78.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Williamson opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back turnovers. He also missed two free throws before making a dunk off a Trey Murphy pass. The former All-Star left the game for good with seven minutes left after missing a layup. Oklahoma had a 118-88 lead when Zanos' night ended.

New Orleans eventually lost the season series after going down 137-101 against the Thunder.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 17 2 5 1 0 5 6-11 0-0 5-9 -26

Expand Tweet

The OKC Thunder's elite defense forced Zion Williamson to a rough-shooting night

Heading into Monday's game, the OKC Thunder owned a 104.3 defensive rating, the best in the NBA by a significant margin. Oklahoma showed why they have the best defense in the league against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

After erupting for 40 points on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, OKC held Williamson to 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting. The Thunder largely played him one-on-one and forced him to commit a game-high five turnovers. Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Green, Lu Dort and even Alex Caruso had a hand in slowing him down.

Williamson entered the game averaging 27.3 points per game in February. The Thunder held him 10 points below that with minimal double teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback