Zion Williamson Trade News: New GM Joe Dumars sends important update on his future

This is the dawn of a new era for the New Orleans Pelicans. Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars will be their new President of Basketball Operations.

He comes with mixed results with the Pistons, leading them to the NBA championship in 2004 but also leaving them in a tough spot when he left in 2014. He's also infamous for drafting Darko Milicic over Carmelo Anthony or Dwyane Wade in 2003.

The Pelicans won just 21 games this season, finishing the year with the fourth-worst record in the league. They also gave up on their core of forwards by trading Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.

That's why this could also be the end of the line for Zion Williamson. The former first-overall pick has played in 30 or fewer games in three out of five years he's been in the league, and injuries continue to set this team back year in and year out.

With a new decision-maker, the team might explore moving on from the Duke product, and there are several reasons to pull the trigger now.

Zion Williamson's availability issues are a major concern

Zion's talents have never been doubted, but his constant injuries are a major issue. He seems to take way more time than the average player to get back on the court, and he's prone to getting hurt:

"Williamson has played in just 45% of his possible games with the Pelicans since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 -- and has never played in the playoffs after he suffered injuries prior to both of the team's postseason appearances in 2022 and 2024," reported Shams Charania.

His work ethic has also raised questions

To add insult to injury, there have been multiple worrisome reports about Williamson's demeanor and work ethic. From JJ Redick calling him a 'detached teammate' to reports about his eating habits or falling asleep during video sessions, that has been a recurring issue with Williamson.

The team even suspended him for one game last season after he reportedly arrived late to a team flight and multiple violations of the team's policies:

"This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards. His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor," then president David Griffin wrote in a statement.

His trade value won't get much higher

Zion Williamson averaged almost 25 points and 8 rebounds per game last season, and we've seen what he's capable of when he's at his best. Then again, given his history of injuries, it's hard to envision his trade value getting much higher.

He's signed through the 2027-28 season, so the Pelicans might not be in a rush to move him. Then again, his trade value might drop by the day if he sustains another injury next season.

