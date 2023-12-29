Nikola Jokic's jockeying dream causes NBA fans to point to his 7ft, 300-lb frame: 'Would love to see him in a group picture at the Kentucky Derby'

Two-time league MVP and one-time NBA champion Nikola Jokic wants to become a jockey when his basketball playing career is over, an extension of his passion for racing horses.

It was a recent topic on Reddit, where he was quoted as saying,

“That’s my secret goal, to be a driver. To have fun, travel the world, all of Europe, and race horses. That sounds fun.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans jumped on the idea and made their thoughts known, with most expressing wonder at how Nikola Jokic intends to do it, considering he is a huge guy at 7 feet in height and 300 pounds in weight, hardly ideal for being a jockey.

Below is some of what they wrote of the thread:

thesch wrote: I would love to see him in a group picture with the other jockeys at the Kentucky Derby.

Reaction #1

Professor_Finn wrote: That sounds so pleasant and I want it for him deeply, but how can he be a jockey? He’s huge.

Reaction #2

Lepube wrote: An average competitive Jockey weighs around 50-55kg for Harness. Jokic is 129kg.There is no way in hell he'd win if he was to be a Jockey.

Reaction #3

Menjego wrote: How much does the cart weigh? Maybe he could do without it. Just let the horse drag him around. He gets nastier scratches battling for position as a NBA center anyway.

Reaction #4

Mfgroom wrote: Jokic isn't exactly athletic either.

Reaction #5

thirdc0ast wrote: It’s incredibly funny that he’s a 7’0 basketball terminator and all he wants to do is a sport that requires you to be like 5 foot lmao

Reaction #6

Antenol wrote: The only guy in the world that would rather be 5’ tall 110 lbs than 7’ 270 lbs

Reaction #7

Ruggnuget wrote: Probably closer to 290 than 270. And I don’t expect him to lose more weight after retirement

Reaction #8

Nikola Jokic’s passion for horse racing is deep

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic spent the summer after they won the NBA title last season attending to another passion of his – horseracing. It is something he said he is deeply invested in and sees himself doing for a long time.

In an interview with The Denver Post back in October, ‘The Joker’ was happy to report that, like on the basketball court, he experienced a lot of success on the racetrack with his horses winning in races they competed in.

Nikola Jokic said:

“We grew. We grew,” Jokic said at Nuggets training camp. “My horses everywhere — I have them in France, Italy, Serbia. They’re all winning races, so I’m happy.”

He added:

“They don’t need to be winning races. That’s my hobby. I just wish that they are healthy and that they run good. They don’t need to win.”

But while he is deeply involved in running his horse stable, Nikola Jokic is primarily a basketball star for now as the leader of the defending NBA champion Nuggets.

In the ongoing season, he has been doing it all again, going for 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes for Denver, which is currently sporting a 22-10 record, third in the Western Conference.