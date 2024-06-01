No Sue Bird & A'Ja Wilson as Lonzo Ball shares his Mount Rushmore of WNBA players

On "The What an Experience Show," Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball excluded Sue Bird and A'Ja Wilson while sharing his WNBA's Mount Rushmore list. Instead, Ball championed Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and Cheryl Miller for the honor.

When Sue Bird was suggested for the list, Ball dismissed the four-time WNBA champion, saying, "Sue Bird's not in there." Moreover, when A'Ja Wilson was highlighted to make the list, Ball agreed that the Las Vegas Aces guard is the best player in the league currently but refused to name her over the other players he listed for now.

Watch the segment at 13:30 here:

A'Ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles and is the reigning Finals MVP in the league.

Meanwhile, Sue Bird is one of the most accomplished players in the WNBA, with four league titles and five Olympic gold medals.

Lonzo Ball champions Anthony Davis over LeBron James for his current top-five player list in Team USA

In a previous episode of his podcast, "The WAE Show," Lonzo Ball listed his current top five players to represent Team USA against the top five players of Team World in a five-on-five game.

Before naming his top five on both lists, Ball considered Joel Embiid a part of Team USA since he joined the USA at the Olympics.

Firstly, when naming his top-five Team World players, Ball listed Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama as the starting five.

While naming his top-five Team USA players, the Chicago Bulls guard championed Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.

"KD, Ant, Steph, Embiid, and I'm going AD," Ball said.

When questioned about LeBron James' place on the list, Ball dismissed the Lakers star's spot, citing that James is not currently the top-five player in the league.

"Do you think LeBron is top five in the NBA right now?" Ball said. "He's not top five in the NBA right now."

When questioned about why James is no longer a top-five player, Lonzo Ball had a simple answer.

"He's not a top five player in the NBA anymore," Ball said. "He got bounced in the first round."

Watch the segment at 8:35 here:

Further, when asked about who he thinks will win the Team USA vs. Team World that he'd named, Ball was undecisive in predicting the outcome, citing that both teams are equally good.