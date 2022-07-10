"Not just for the name on the back but the name on the front" - Damian Lillard voices his concerns about loyalty in NBA as he signs 2-year extension with Blazers

NBA superstar Damian Lillard signed a two-year, $122 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to extend his contract till the 2026-27 season. The final year of his contract comes with a player option.

Lillard's current contract is a four-year, $176 million deal, and he is set to make $137 million before the extension begins.

His cumulative earnings therefore amount to $260 million over the next five years, at par with Nikola Jokic's extension, which is set to be the biggest contract in NBA history.

Lillard's decision to stay with the Blazers has been criticized by many around the NBA, as Portland's front office has failed to plant enough effective pieces around him. Lillard has hardly ever played with any All-Stars, let alone an MVP or a Defensive Player of the Year.

Lillard's attempts at contending for a championship have thus gone in vain. In Portland's last 12 playoff series, they have lost eight times, and seven of the eight series losses ended in five games or less. The Trail Blazers haven't just lost in poor fashion, and they are yet to be seen as a threat in the Western Conference.

Lillard's recent comments on his loyalty towards Portland come amidst a somewhat promising offseason. Lillard stated:

“Something that’s missing in our league, the passion, the pride, not just for the name on the back but the name on the front.”

While Lillard has cemented his position as an all-time great, his current predicament only suggests that he might go down as one of the many greats who failed to win a championship.

Portland Trail Blazers have made some promising moves this NBA offseason

Shaedon Sharpe was drafted 7th overall by the Blazers at the 2022 NBA draft.

The Blazers are among the few teams that have continuously struggled to contend in the NBA despite having a player named on the 75th Anniversary Team. The Blazers have lacked defense, and with CJ McCollum traded at the deadline, they lost their second-scoring option.

The Blazers have made some great moves to reinforce their backcourt as well as the frontcourt. The acquisition of Gary Payton II, who at times played the center position for the Golden State Warriors in their small-ball lineup, is one such move.

Jerami Grant, a former forward for the Pistons, was also acquired by the Blazers. Anfernee Simons, an explosive scorer for the Blazers, signed a four-year $100 million deal with Portland. The Blazers have also signed Drew Eubanks to a one-year, $2 million contract.

