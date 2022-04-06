"Not as much as Charles but I like to eat" - Shaquille O'Neal makes a hilarious joke about Charles Barkley, opens up on his diet

Shaquille O'Neal has authored a cookbook that people can use every day for quick and easy dishes. The book is called "Shaq's Family Style" and it is advertised as "With recipes so easy that 'even Charles Barkley could do it'". The Big Diesel shared the story of what got him to write a cookbook while joking about Barkley's weight.

O'Neal was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and he was publicizing his new venture. He has owned and operated restaurants before but has never been known as a chef. When Stephen Colbert asked him what inspired him to write the cookbook, he responded:

"Well, I like to eat a lot, not as much as Charles (Barkley) but I like to eat. I have three chefs, two Matts and a guy named Alex. During the pandemic when I had nothing to do, I finally said 'Teach me how to cook that.'"

"I'm a visual guy like if I see somebody do it and then I start practicing it, i develop muscle memory so before you know it, I was cooking 10 to 15 dishes during the pandemic."

Stephen Colbert asked if O'Neal has any specific diet, either vegan or pescatarian. Shaq gave a hilarious response which livened up the crowd.

"My favorite is called "No Diet"...not strict at all. And my favorite saying is like when I eat something I'm not supposed to eat, (I say) "Oh I guess I'll start my diet tomorrow"

While stuck at home with virtually no work, Shaquille O'Neal started to learn the art of cooking from his personal chefs. He was eventually cooking a variety of dishes. He is a fan of fast food or rather easy-to-make dishes.

The four-time NBA champion is not a fan of "rich people food" such as hors d'oeuvre or caviar. He mentioned he prefers items like chicken wings, pizza, and chips. The LA Lakers legend dedicated this book to his mother.

Charles Barkley shares that Shaquille O'Neal has no shame in endorsements

Charles Barkley at Capital One's The Match in 2021

Charles Barkley was a guest on the same show in 2019 when Stephen Colbert asked him who was more shameless in endorsements between himself and Shaquille O'Neal. Barkley responded by saying:

"Oh Shaq got no shame. Zero. Let me tell you something, everytime I look at TV, there is no doubt in my mind he's gonna do tampons any day. It's just a matter of time."

Shaquille O'Neal has his name and brand on a plethora of things. He is or has been an ambassador for well-known companies such as Pepsi, Reebok, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Comcast. He is also associated with lesser-known companies such as Arizona Beverages, Aventis' Icy Hot pain-relief patch, and VitaminWater.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Would you buy Shaq's cookbook? Yes No 0 votes so far