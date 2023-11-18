OKC Thunder Injury Report (Nov. 18): Latest update on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's availability

The OKC Thunder continue their stay in San Francisco and face the Golden State Warriors once again tonight. The two teams faced off on Thursday, and the Thunder got away with a 128-109 blowout win against the Steph Curry-less Warriors.

The OKC Thunder are on a roll this season. Chet Holmgren's debut and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's continued excellence have propelled this team to the 4th seed in the rugged West. They are entering this game on a three-game win streak, while the Warriors are on a disastrous five-game losing streak.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren are both available tonight against the Dubs. Holmgren hasn't missed a game this season, while SGA has missed just one.

Cason Wallace is listed as questionable with a right shoulder sprain, while Ousmane Dieng and Keyontae Johnson are sent to the G League.

Additionally, Kenrich Williams made his season debut on Tuesday and is no longer listed on the injury report.

The OKC Thunder will look to continue their win streak tonight against an injury-riddled Warriors side that is likely to not have Curry for another game.

Kendrick Perkins made a bold prediction for the OKC Thunder this season

Kendrick Perkins of the Oklahoma City Thunder

ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has a bold prediction for his former team, the OKC Thunder. He spoke on NBA Today before the Thunder faced the Warriors on Thursday and predicted that the young team would shock everyone this season.

He compared the team to last year's Sacramento Kings, who surprised everyone by winning the third seed in the Western Conference. They ended a 16-year playoff drought, with lots of fans throughout the country rooting for them to win.

On the show NBA Today, when asked to compare the Thunder to the Warriors, Kendrick Perkins said:

"It's not just the short term. (The Thunder) are going to be above the Warriors. They're going to make the postseason. You know who the Oklahoma City Thunder is going to be this season? Who the Kings were last season. The Kings finished third in the West? That's what I am looking at when I look at the (Thunder). … This team is on a mission."

The OKC Thunder are fourth in the West so far, and looking at their core group and their form this season, it isn't far-fetched to think they will end the season as the third seed.

However, the West is very competitive, with several teams looking for a title, so it isn't going to be easy for SGA and Co. The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Warriors, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are all capable of grabbing home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Thunder are in impeccable form and are blowing away teams by 20+ points. Chet Holmgren is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award over Victor Wembanyama, and SGA is one of the top candidates for the MVP trophy. If they continue at this rate, Oklahoma City will likely host a playoff game this season.

