OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified Nov 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Preview

OKC Thunder will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks in a tantalizing 2021-22 NBA season game set to take place at the State Farm Arena tonight.

The OKC Thunder are coming off a 111-105 loss against the Boston Celtics. None of the Thunder players were able to take control of the game, as Jayson Tatum ran riot by scoring 33 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

The Hawks, meanwhile, inflicted a 115-105 loss upon the Charlotte Hornets in their most recent NBA game. Trae Young was the star of the show, contributing with 19 points and nine assists.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The OKC Thunder have been extremely lucky with regards to injuries this season. The only player they might miss against the Atlanta Hawks is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed as questionable for tonight's game with a sprained right ankle.

All other players will be available for selection.

Player Status Reason
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderQuestionableSprained right ankle 

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable due to a right quadriceps contusion. DeAndre Hunter is still recovering from wrist surgery he underwent this season, while Onyeka Okungwu is also unavailable for selection due to an injury.

Player Status Reason
Onyeka Okungwu Out Shoulder injury 
Bogdan BogdanovicQuestionable Right quadriceps contusion
DeAndre Hunter Out Wrist 

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to pass a late fitness test and start at point guard, while Josh Giddey will join him in the backcourt.

Luguentz Dort should be able to retain his place as the team's starting small forward, while Darius Bazley will start at power forward. Derrick Favors should start at center.

Off the bench, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome will contribute with significant minutes. Aleksej Pokusevski and Aaron Wiggins will also look to get a few minutes under their belt.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young will start at point guard, with Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to partner him in the backcourt. Kevin Huerter will play the small forward position, and John Collins is the favorite to start at the 4.

Clint Capela scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his last game, and should keep his place as the team's starting center.

Danilo Gallinari will come off the bench in a sixth-man role, while Cam Reddish, Delon Wright and Lou Williams will also look to influence the game as part of the second unit.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
