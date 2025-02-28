OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. OKC is first in the West with a 47-11 record, while Atlanta is ninth in the East with a 27-32 record.

The two teams have played each other 144 times in the regular season, with the series tied 72-72. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Oct. 27, when the Thunder won 128-104 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 points. Trae Young had 24 points for Atlanta.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 28, at State Farm Arena. Local coverage of the matchup will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Thunder (-750) vs. Hawks (+525)

Spread: Thunder (-12.5) vs. Hawks (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o242) vs. Hawks -110 (u242)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Thunder have won eight of their past 10 games, including a 129-121 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, while Aaron Wiggins had 24 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams had 22 points each.

While OKC has dominated for most of the season, its defense has struggled recently. Prior to Wednesday’s win, the team allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to come back from a 25-point deficit and win 131-128 in OT on Monday.

The Hawks split their past 10 games. They are coming off of a 131-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. None of the Hawks players had a great offensive game, as Dyson Daniels led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Trae Young and Caris LeVert had 17 points each.

Atlanta needs to string together a winning streak to stay in play-in contention or move up the table.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

SGA’s points total is set at 32.5. While he failed to cross that mark in the last game, he had 39 and 37 points in the previous two games. Bet on Shai to have a big game against Atlanta and score over 32.5 points.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 25.5. He hasn’t crossed that mark in two straight games but should be able to do so against what has seemed like an iffy OKC defense in the past few games.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Thunder to get a lopsided win on the road. While we expect OKC to get the win, it could struggle to cover the spread. This should be a high-scoring contest, with the team total likely to go past 242 points.

