OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder will be on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks for their first of three road games. It is one of the 10 games scheduled for Saturday.

The Thunders are 2-0 to start the season. Both wins have come in overtime. Their last game was on Thursday, winning the Indiana Pacers 141-135.

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the scorers with 55 points, alongside eight rebounds and five assists. Guard Ajay Mitchell added 26 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Hawks, on the other hand, start the season with a 1-1 record. They recovered from an opening game loss to the Toronto Raptors to win the Orlando Magic 117-107 on Friday.

Trae Young recorded 25 points and six assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 19 points and four assists.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks game details

The Thunder-Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The matchup will air on TV on FanDuel Sports OK and NBATV, while on radio via WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM). Streaming is via Fubo.

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks betting lines

Moneyline: Thunder (-270) vs. Hawks (+220)

Spread: Thunder (-6.5) vs. Hawks (+6.5)

Total: (O/U): Thunder (o236.5) -110 vs. Hawks (u236.5) -110

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

The Thunder have a better head-to-head record against the Hawks. They have met 145 times and Oklahoma leads with a 73-72 record. In their last five matchups, the Thunders have dominated with a 4-1 record.

Their last matchup was on Feb. 28 with the Thunder winning 135-119 on the road. Oklahoma guard Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31 points, three rebounds and five assists. Hawks forward Young finished with 19 points, three rebounds and 12 assists.

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups

Thunder

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG - Luguentz Dort | SF - Aaron Wiggins | PF - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Nickeil Alexander-Walker | PF: Jalen Johnson | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 33.5 points via FanDuel. He is averaging 45.0 ppg in his last two games this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Trae Young has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel. He is averaging 23.5 ppg in his last two games this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Game prediction

The Thunder are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 73.1% win percentage compared to the Hawks’ 31.3%.

