OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of the 14 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on New Year’s Eve, a game that OKC won 124-108.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 5.

The Thunder hold a 63-35 all-time advantage against the Nets. As previously mentioned, OKC won the most recent matchup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points, six assists and four rebounds in the win. Mikal Bridges had 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the loss.

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5, at Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES and Bally Sports OK. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-218) vs Nets (+180)

Spread: Thunder (-5.5) vs Nets (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o235.5) vs Nets -110 (u235.5)

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Thunder have been one of the success stories of the season so far. They are second in the West with a 23-10 record. OKC did lose its most recent matchup 141-138 against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was on a five-game win streak before that and will look to get back on the win column Friday.

The Nets had a pretty solid start to the season, but their campaign has gone downhill since then. They are 2-8 in the past 10 and are on a five-game losing streak, the longest in the league. The most recent one was a 112-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Brooklyn is ninth in the East with a 15-20 record. If the Nets are to compete for a playoff spot, the time has come for them to get the season back on track by stitching a couple wins.

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

The Thunder do not have anyone on their injury report and should have a full roster to select from Friday. Coach Mark Daigneault should start SGA, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren.

Ben Simmons remains out with a back injury and should be re-evaluated soon. Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) and Dennis Smith Jr. (back) are marked as probable for Friday’s contest. Coach Jacque Vaughn should start Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 32.5 points for the game, which is slightly higher than his season average of 31.4 points. He has scored 33 or more in four of the past five games. The law of averages should catch up with SGA and he will have under 32.5 points against the Nets.

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 20.5 points. It is lower than his 20.7 season average and Bridges should go over 20.5 points Friday.

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

Despite being away from home, the Thunder are favored by the oddsmakers to win the game. If you have been following the development of Shai, Holmgren and Williams, you know the reason.

The young trio from OKC should be great against Brooklyn as well to cover the spread and get the win. The Nets might struggle against the Thunder’s defense, hence, the team total should be under 235.5 points.

