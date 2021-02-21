OKC Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

OKC Thunder will travel east to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. The Thunder have an 11-18 record which has them struggling at second from bottom in the NBA Western Conference standings, while the Cavs are in a similar position in the East with a 10-20 record.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 21st, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder are going through a terrible slump of form which has seen them lose their last 3 games. The most recent loss came against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which Thunder's stagnant offense was exploited as they scored just 85 points.

Advertisement

OKC Thunder's biggest weakness has been a lack of a secondary scorer, someone who can shoulder the load of scoring with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They are averaging a dismal 106.9 points per game, which ranks 26th out of the 30 teams in the league.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilegous-Alexander has been the lone bright spot for the OKC Thunder in the 2020-21 NBA season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken on the role of the primary ball handler for the OKC Thunder this season and it is safe to say that he has not disappointed. The youngster is averaging a solid 22.3 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game on a respectable 38.4% shooting from the deep.

Alexander leads Mark Daigneault's team in points and assists, and the head coach will be looking to the former LA Clippers youngster to carry the OKC Thunder's offense.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Guard - Theo Maledon, Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Forward - Luguentz Dort, Forward - Darius Bazley, Center - Al Horford

Also Read: NBA Rumors: LA Lakers could be in the mix for Andre Drummond if a buyout deal with Cleveland Cavaliers is agreed upon

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Advertisement

STATUS UPDATE: Cavs Guard Matthew Dellavedova was evaluated today at Cleveland Clinic Courts after alerting team medical and athletic training staff of pain he was experiencing in his lower right abdomen.



DETAILS: https://t.co/x632EuWsnw pic.twitter.com/SACh9IJUui — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 21, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers' problems mirror those of OKC Thunder, as they are currently the second-worst offense in the league. They have averaged just 103.9 points per game, and their defense, which was one of the best early in the season, has regressed significantly.

The absence of an accomplished point guard has hurt the Cavs this season. They rank 4th in turnovers and 23rd in assists per game, with their players dishing out just 23 dimes per game. This number will have to go up as the season progresses, or the Cleveland Cavaliers could be headed to the lottery yet again.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton shoulders the scoring burden for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but has struggled to be the main consistent performer for his team. However, he has still managed to tally 22.8 points per game in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, on an excellent 40.9% shooting from behind the 3 point line.

Advertisement

Sexton will be facing a nightmare matchup in the form of defensive specialist Luguentz Dort tonight,t and the mercurial guard will have to be at his best to power the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Guard - Darius Garland, Guard - Collin Sexton, Forward - Isaac Okoro, Forward - Cedi Osman, Center - Jarrett Allen

Thunder vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled on offense this season, which could result in a low-scoring game. OKC Thunder have been marginally better defensively of late and that could be the deciding factor tonight when the sides meet at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Cavaliers

The local coverage of the OKC Thunder- Cleveland Cavaliers matchup will be available on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Ohio. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks considering Andre Drummond as an option if move for John Collins doesn't materialize