OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips and prediction (Dec. 6) 

The OKC Thunder will head to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and consolidate on their stellar run so far this season. While the team has been out of contention in the ongoing 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, the Thunder is still placed second in the West with an enviable 13-6 record, just below the Minnesota Timberwolves. A win on Wednesday will see them tie with the Denver Nuggets with 14 wins.

Under Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets are a team who on their day are a stern test for even the best of teams placed above them in the standings. The side will look to snap their three-game losing streak that's put them tenth on the table with an 8-9 record. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks, they suffered two more defeats against the Nuggets and the LA Lakers. Now, they will hope for some course correction at home.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: OKC Thunder (13-6) vs Houston Rockets (8-9)

Date and time: December 6, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Thunder are one of the teams who have proved to be a bonafide playoff contender. With the right blend of offense (they are placed 5th in scoring offense) and pesky defense that's ninth-best in the league, the team are favorites on paper to win the contest against the Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC with 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Luguentz Dort is the most reliable secondary scoring option with 10.3 points per game.

The Rockets have some chinks in their armor that they need to figure out. Their rebounding is an issue, as are their turnovers. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets in scoring with 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. Jalen Green (19 points, 4.6 rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (16.5 points, 9.1 assists) have been reliable options.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineup

With no injuries to report, the Thunder will look at their usual starting lineup of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilegeous-Alexander, Lugentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.

The Rockets will likely field Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads into the contest as the favorite with a 29.5 o/u (-115 over and -115 under). Chet Holmgren is 17.5 o/u with -110 over and -120 under. The Rockets have Alperen Sengun with 22.5 (-115 over and -115 under).

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Thunder have depth and variety and aren't the opponents the Rockets will fancy to take on, not after three losses in a row. Expect OKC to notch up another win and strengthen their position on the table further.