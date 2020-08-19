OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - August 20th, 2020 | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Thursday, August 20th, 3:30 PM ET (Friday 1 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

It was all about the Houston Rockets in the first game of their Western Conference series against the OKC Thunder. James Harden and co. shot well from outside the arc and showed enough energy on defense to force Billy Donovan's men into tough shots. Russell Westbrook's absence wasn't felt at all on the night.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder weren't all that bad in the first game of the series as the box score would suggest. Chris Paul almost had a triple-double while Danilo Gallinari scored 29. However, it's the production from the rest of the crew that needs to be sorted.

The Thunder lacked that bite defensively and their pace while going forward was simply not good enough against the Houston Rockets who close down their opponents quickly. Billy Donovan's men also need to limit the volume of treys they allow because Houston had 52 attempts from downtown in Game 1.

Key Player - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder needs to provide that offensive firepower off the bench for OKC Thunder

The Sixth Man of the Year finalist was sluggish in Game 1 on Tuesday and only managed a 3-of-12 outing. Schroder needs to be the neutralizer for OKC off the bench considering the number of scorers Houston boasts of. He averaged 20 points a game at over 50% from the field in the three regular-season games against the Houston Rockets and needs to replicate some of that form.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets showed exactly why small ball seems to be working in the series opener. They moved the ball well to create a ton of three-point shots and outscored the OKC Thunder by 21 from downtown.

Harden came up big in Game 1!



🏀 37pts

🏀 11reb

🏀 6 3s

✔️ Win#OneMission l @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/8BzFh3IyPm — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 19, 2020

Eric Gordon turned up on both ends of the floor in the absence of Russell Westbrook to complement James Harden and will be hoping to do so again in Game 2. Mike D'Antoni's men need to replicate the energy from Tuesday to shut down the OKC Thunder offense.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has looked him imperious best in Orlando for the Houston Rockets

James Harden persevered with shots not falling early on in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder and ended the night with 37 points to go with his 11 rebounds. The Thunder won't allow as many treys on every given night which makes Harden's driving game all the more important.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

James Harden, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker

Thunder vs Rockets Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder made a lot of fundamental errors in the first game but they have a Coach of the Year finalist in Billy Donovan. They're going to learn from their mistakes and create better offense. The Houston Rockets are likely to be without the services of Westbrook once again. While they could very well get the job done with the same rotation, I expect the OKC Thunder to rally back and level the series at 1-1.

Where to watch Thunder vs Rockets?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and AT&T SportsNet - Southwest. The tie will also be broadcast nationwide on ESPN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

