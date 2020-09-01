OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - September 2nd | Game 7

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 9 PM ET (Thursday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

With a stunning win on Monday in Game 6, the OKC Thunder forced the Houston Rockets to play a Game 7, which will decide who makes it to the second round.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have made an admirable comeback in this series to level it at 3-3, and must now win Game 7 to proceed to the Western Conference Semifinals. Chris Paul and his men will look to close out the Houston Rockets by carrying the momentum from their Game 6 win forward.

Chris Paul put up a 28-point performance, with 15 points in the fourth quarter, in Game 6. Luguentz Dort and Dennis Schroder were impeccable on the defensive end of the floor as they kept stalling the Houston Rockets' offense.

The OKC Thunder are in a prime position to take this series in Game 7. They will hope to keep up the pressure on the defensive end of the floor with their lethal three-guard lineup as they look to beat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Key player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul in action for the OKC Thunder in Game 6

Chris Paul continues to prove to the world why he is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA, and has led the OKC Thunder back from many positions that most would consider lost. In this series, as well, he has been the key player for the Thunder with his scoring and playmaking.

Look out for Chris Paul taking over late in Game 7 as the OKC Thunder make a push for the second round of the playoffs.

OKC Thunder predicted lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets struggled in Game 6 against the OKC Thunder and their stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook were unable to close out the series. The Rockets came up short in the clutch, despite having a 6-point lead in the last two minutes of the game.

Russell Westbrook had a dismal night with just 17 points and 7 turnovers. His turnover in the final play for the Rockets sealed their fate as they must now face a rejuvenated OKC Thunder in Game 7. Eric Gordon has a terrible shooting night, going just 3-12 from the field.

THAT 2ND EFFORT FROM THE BEARD pic.twitter.com/f1QBkyqOC8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 1, 2020

James Harden will have to find a way to make more three-pointers against the dogged defense of Luguentz Dort and Dennis Schroder in the upcoming Game 7 if the Houston Rockets hope to make it to the second round.

Key player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook in action for the Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook has not yet hit his stride in the playoffs after he missed the first few games of this series due to a quad injury, and has not been able to score with ease for the Houston Rockets so far.

Westbrook's contribution will be key for the Houston Rockets against the gritty OKC Thunder. The Houston Rockets will need the 31-year-old to be at this best to win Game 7 against the OKC Thunder.

Houston Rockets predicted lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Match Prediction

We expect the OKC Thunder to win a hard-fought game against the Houston Rockets and proceed to the second round. The Houston Rockets will need to step up on both ends of the floor if they hope to make it past the OKC Thunder in Game 7.

We look forward to an intense battle between James Harden and Chris Paul in the final game of this blockbuster series.

Where to watch Thunder vs Rockets?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Oklahoma and AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. This game will also be broadcast on national television on ESPN. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

