OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The OKC Thunder will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead on Thursday in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder made it look easy in the first two games, winning by a combined 70 points, including a 51-point victory in Game 1.
Memphis showed some heart in Game 2 before losing steam at the start of the fourth quarter. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. did their best to make things hard for the Thunder, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the team played great on both ends of the floor.
The Thunder had a sense of urgency, diving for loose balls and making the hustle plays despite not being desperate to get the win. They seemingly don't want to give the Grizzlies breathing room and make the series as fast as possible. However, it's easier said than done in an environment like the FedEx Forum.
OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Thunder have two players on their injury report, and both are listed as out. Nikola Topic is still recovering from left knee surgery and has already been ruled out for the season. Topic was supposed to go higher in the 2024 NBA Draft, but tore his ACL in his final season with Crvena zvezda.
On the other hand, Ousmane Dieng is still dealing with a strained left calf. He has not played since March 16, and there's no update on his potential return. And if he gets cleared to play, he likely won't be part of coach Mark Daigneault's postseason rotation.
The Grizzlies have two players on their injury report and both players are also listed as out, just like with the Thunder. Jaylen Wells was officially ruled out for the season after suffering a broken right wrist following a hard fall against the Charlotte Hornets on April 8.
Wells is also dealing with a facial injury and is under the NBA's Concussion Protocol. Brandon Clarke is recovering from a PCL strain in his right knee. He has also been ruled out for the season after twisting his knee on March 20. He won't be undergoing surgery, but he received an orthobiologic injection.
OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
OKC Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isiah Hartenstein
Memphis Grizzlies
G - Ja Morant | G - Scotty Pippen Jr. | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey
Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tipoff.
How to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies game?
Game 3 of the Thunder-Grizzlies series is scheduled to take place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, at 9:30 p.m. EST. It's a nationally televised game on TNT.
It will also be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Memphis. Fans can also watch it via live stream on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.
