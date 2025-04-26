OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips - April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

After storming back from a 29-point hole in Game 3 to take a 3-0 lead, the OKC Thunder now have a chance to close out the Memphis Grizzlies and punch their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals in Saturday night’s Game 4.
The Thunder cruised in the first two games, but had to claw back for a gritty 114-108 win in Game 3. They enter Game 4 as heavy favorites, especially with Memphis confirming Ja Morant will miss the game after his hard fall last time out.
Here’s a preview of Game 4 of the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies first-round series, scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Thunder (-1000) vs Grizzlies (+660)
Spread: Thunder -15.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies +15.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Thunder o226.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u226.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies preview
After being thoroughly outplayed in Games 1 and 2, Memphis showed serious fight in Game 3, locking in defensively and building a stunning 29-point lead over OKC.
But everything changed when Ja Morant took a nasty fall on a fastbreak following a collision with Lu Dort, who lost balance going for a block, and exited with a hip injury.
The Grizzlies have confirmed Morant is out for Game 4, a massive blow to their already slim chances of keeping the series alive. No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series hole, and Memphis’ odds just got steeper.
Scotty Pippen Jr. flashed promise both alongside Morant and after he exited, but the Grizzlies’ stars didn’t deliver. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane combined for just 32 points and had eight turnovers, hitting only 10 of 30 shots, far from what Memphis needed from its leaders.
For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 31 points — his best scoring game yet this postseason — while Jalen Williams added 26 and Chet Holmgren poured in 24, with 23 coming after halftime to fuel OKC’s comeback.
Alex Caruso was also key defensively, especially late, making game-changing stops that flipped momentum to the Thunder’s side.
Game 4 offers the Grizzlies one last chance to steal a win, but the Thunder enter the game healthy and rolling.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups
Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Grizzlies
G - Scotty Pippen Jr.| G - Luke Kennard | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.
- Jalen Williams O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.
- Desmond Bane O/U 20.5 points – Take the under.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction
A Grizzlies win would make for a feel-good moment, but OKC has asserted control all series, even in Game 3. Look for the Thunder to put this one to bed and become the first team this postseason to move on.
Our prediction: Thunder win by 14.
