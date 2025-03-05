OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2025

Two teams aiming to solidify their spots among the Western Conference elite face off in Wednesday’s OKC Thunder versus Memphis Grizzlies showdown. The Thunder sit atop the conference with a 50-11 record, while the Grizzlies, currently fourth at 38-23, are just 1.5 games behind the No. 2 seed despite their recent struggles.

OKC enters this matchup riding a four-game winning streak, having won 13 of their last 15 games. Their momentum is strong, coming off back-to-back wins over Texas rivals, the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are facing adversity, having dropped three straight — all on last-second game-winners. Adding to their woes, star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Here’s a preview of Wednesday’s OKC Thunder versus Memphis Grizzlies game, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-325) vs Grizzlies (+260)

Spread: Thunder -8.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o250.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u250.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

This will be the third of four meetings between these teams this season, with OKC winning both previous matchups.

In their last meeting, the Thunder — despite missing Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Cason Wallace — dominated the Grizzlies 125-112, even though Memphis had a nearly full roster.

All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams had 32 and 25 points, respectively, while Aaron Wiggins stepped up as a starter, posting a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Desmond Bane was Memphis’ top scorer with 20, while Ja Morant struggled, finishing with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

OKC controlled the glass (55-40 rebounding edge) and outshot the Grizzlies from deep (18-12 in three-pointers made). The Thunder also attempted 24 more shots, underscoring their dominance.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined, Memphis will find it even tougher to compete inside. However, the game will likely be decided by which team forces more turnovers and disrupts the opponent’s rhythm — an area where OKC has the clear edge.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Santi Aldama | C - Zach Edey

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the over and expect him to take over.

Ja Morant O/U 23.5 points – Bet the under, as he’s returning from injury and will face OKC’s tough defense

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Thunder should continue their winning streak, and with extra rest after a grueling stretch of three games in four nights, they are expected to be sharper than in their last two victories.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. out — and both Ja Morant and Santi Aldama questionable — expect OKC to cruise to a blowout win.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 22 points.

