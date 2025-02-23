OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

A high-stakes Western Conference battle is set for Sunday, with an OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves clash capping off the NBA's 10-game slate. This marks the third meeting between the two this season, with each team securing a win in their first two matchups.

The last time these teams faced off was right before the All-Star break, where the Timberwolves claimed a 116-101 victory. Now, with both squads playing their second game since the break, OKC enters the contest fresh off a dominant win over the Utah Jazz, while Minnesota looks to bounce back from a loss to the Houston Rockets.

These teams will meet again on Monday, but that matchup will take place at the Paycom Center in OKC.

Here’s a preview of the OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-397) vs Timberwolves (+312)

Spread: Thunder -9.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves +9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o229.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves u229.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

This matchup has the potential to be a first-round playoff preview in the Western Conference. The Thunder currently sit comfortably at the top of the standings with a 45-10 record, holding an 8.5-game lead over the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, at 31-26, are seventh in the West, sharing the same record as the Dallas Mavericks.

After suffering a disappointing loss to Minnesota before the All-Star break, OKC responded with a dominant win against the Jazz where they showed off their depth. With a nearly full roster, the Thunder are as healthy as they’ve been all season, missing only rookies Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic, the latter of whom is out for the year.

In that Jazz game, Chet Holmgren delivered one of his strongest performances since returning from injury, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves enter this game following a tough 121-115 loss to the Houston Rockets. Anthony Edwards led the way with 37 points, but his effort wasn’t enough as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun combined for 59 to take the win.

Minnesota has split its last 10 games, and their struggles are further compounded by key injuries. Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and Donte DiVincenzo have all been ruled out for this game.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

The OKC Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell (toe), while Nikola Topić (ACL) remains out for the season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Rudy Gobert (back) and Julius Randle (groin) for the matchup.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley Jr. | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Naz Reid

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 29.5 points – Bet the under as OKC is expected to distribute shots more evenly tonight.

Anthony Edwards O/U 28.5 points – Bet the under, given that OKC has top perimeter defenders in Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso.

Jaden McDaniels O/U 15.5 points – Bet the over, as the Thunder defense may leave him open on certain possessions.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

We predict that the Thunder will cover the spread and dominate the Timberwolves. OKC has a strong 19-7 road record and previously lost in Minnesota, but expect them to adjust, learn from their mistakes and hand the Timberwolves their second straight defeat.

