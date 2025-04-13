OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

It’s the final day of the NBA regular season, and while the Western Conference is filled with high-stakes games that will determine playoff seeding, tonight’s OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup isn’t one of them.

The Thunder have already secured the No. 1 seed in the West along with homecourt advantage for the entire postseason, but they’ll still play one final game — this time against a Pelicans squad that’s dropped six straight.

Here’s a preview of the OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans game, scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-700) vs Pelicans (+500)

Spread: Thunder -12.5 (-110) vs Pelicans +12.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o234.5 (-110) vs Pelicans u234.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

This is arguably the most low-stakes game on the Western Conference slate, as both teams enter knowing exactly where they stand. While seeds 4 through 8 are still in flux in the West, this matchup is less about standings and more about player development.

Hardcore fans will find value here — it’s a battle of backups. For OKC, it’s about keeping rhythm heading into the postseason; for New Orleans, it’s about ending a difficult, injury-marred season on a high note.

As expected in a game with no playoff implications, both teams will be missing several big names.

For OKC, the inactive list includes Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain), Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Luguentz Dort (right knee management), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left shin bruise), Isaiah Hartenstein (left Achilles), Chet Holmgren (back spasms), Nikola Topić (knee surgery), Cason Wallace (right shoulder) and Jalen Williams (hip strain).

New Orleans is just as banged up. Out tonight are Brandon Boston (left ankle), Bruce Brown (knee soreness), Jordan Hawkins (lower back injury), Herbert Jones (torn right shoulder rotator cuff), Karlo Matković (hamstring strain), CJ McCollum (foot bruise), Yves Missi (ankle soreness), Trey Murphy III (torn right shoulder labrum), Dejounte Murray (Achilles rupture), Kelly Olynyk (Achilles tendonitis and Zion Williamson (back bruise).

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Pelicans

G - Elfrid Payton | G - Jose Alvarado | F - Keion Brooks Jr. | F - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | C - Kylor Kelley

Thunder

G - Aaron Wiggins | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Kenrich Williams | F - Dillon Jones | C - Jaylin Williams

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Isaiah Joe O/U 18.5 points – Take the over.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl O/U 13.5 points – Take the over.

Jaylin Williams O/U 10.5 rebounds– Take the over.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Even with their stars resting, OKC showed their depth in their last game — a commanding 145-111 win over the Utah Jazz. Expect a similar result tonight.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 21.

