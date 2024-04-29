OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Preview - April 29, 2024 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Monday. This will be the fourth game of their best-of-seven series, with OKC leading 3-0. The Thunder won Game 3 106-85 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 29.

The Thunder hold a 42-32 all-time advantage between the two teams in the regular season and a 3-0 record in the playoffs. OKC won Game 3 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 24 points and eight assists. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 19 points.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 4 of the OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Monday, April 29, at Smoothie King Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports OK. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-185) vs. Pelicans (+155)

Spread: Thunder (-4.5) vs. Pelicans (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o205) vs. Pelicans -110 (u205)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

After struggling their way to a 94-92 win in Game 1, the young and inexperienced Thunder showed a great learning curve to win 124-92 and 106-85 in Game 2 and Game 3, respectively. All five OKC starters have contributed to the wins and it should continue on Monday as well.

As soon as Zion Williamson was ruled out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury during the play-in tournament, it was evident the Pelicans were going to struggle in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. That has been the case so far and it is very unlikely to change in Game 4.

Until and unless Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum pull off something extraordinary, New Orleans’ season could be over Monday.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Thunder have a clean bill of health. OKC coach Mark Daigneault, who was recently announced as the Coach of the Year, should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins.

The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring), while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (left ankle sprain) is questionable. New Orleans coach Willie Green should start:

PG: CJ McCollum SG: Herb Jones SF: Brandon Ingram PF: Trey Murphy III C: Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans’ key substitutes should be Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 27.5 points. In what could prove to be the final game of the series, SGA should score over 27.5 points.

Brandon Ingram has an over/under of 21.5 points. Ingram averages 16.3 points for the series and is unlikely to score more than 21.5 points on Monday.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Despite being on the road, the Thunder are favored to win Game 4. A superior OKC roster and an unfortunate injury to New Orleans’ best player, Zion Williamson, made the Thunder the favorite in this series from the very beginning. They should cover the spread for a sweep on Monday. Expect the team total to be over 205 points in a high-scoring game.

