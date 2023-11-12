OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and betting tips | November 12, 2023

The OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns game is one of the 11 matchups set by the NBA on November 12, 2023. This is going to be the first time this 2023-24 season that both teams battle each other. These teams faced four times last season and the Suns won three of them.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a bitter three-point defeat against the LA Lakers and it was the second time they lost to the same team in one season. They are now below .500, with their record for the season now standing at 4-5.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, after back-to-back wins, failed to continue their winning streak. They lost to the Sacramento Kings 105-98. They enter this matchup carrying a 5-4 season record.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns matchup will be tipping off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and both teams are set to meet inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The broadcast rights have been granted to Arizona's Family 3TV and Bally Sports OK. Both fees are made available for online streaming through NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (+110) vs Suns (-154)

Spread: Thunder +2.5 (-111) vs -2.5 Suns (-111)

Total (O/U): Thunder (u235.5) vs Suns (o235.5)

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

The OKC Thunder are slowly cleaning their injury list and the only player left is Kenrich Williams who has no clear timeline yet on returning to the team's roster. Nonetheless, all other players are available to play for the Thunder.

For the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker is listed as 'doubtful' for this upcoming game against the Thunder. Added to the IL is Eric Gordon who is also 'questionable' due to a shoulder injury while Damon Lee is 'out indefinitely' nursing a knee injury

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted lineups

The OKC Thunder, when everyone is healthy, is putting Chet Holmgren at center while Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams are at the forwards. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander occupy the guards' slot to round up the starting five.

As Bradley Beal returns for the Suns, he is seen as the point guard of the team and will be starting against the Thunder. Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant are also locked in their positions. Grayson Allen joins Beal in the backcourt and Keita Bates-Diop should get the nod for another starting gig.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

Bradley Beal is given 19.5 points on the props and with the two-game sample size, he seems to be getting more comfortable with the team as he plays more. He should break this and will look for a breakout game to appease Suns fans to justify the trade.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at 31.5 points for this game and he has only broken that number thrice in the last five games. He is expected to have a high-scoring performance against the Suns.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

This is going to be an exciting matchup with the Phoenix Suns expected to edge out OKC Thunder in a high-scoring game.

Meanwhile, the spread of 2.5 points is too small and it is expected that the winner will cover it once the final buzzer sounds. It will be close but the spread is expected to be covered by the final minute at least.