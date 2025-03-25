OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 25, 2025

The OKC Thunder will take on the slumping Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. After winning the previous two encounters, the Thunder hope to sweep the season series with another win. A victory by the top-ranked team in the Western Conference would also improve their winning streak to seven games.

Following a 113-95 loss to the Boston Celtics less than 24 hours ago, the Kings will face another championship contender. Sacramento welcomed Domantas Sabonis back but he could not lead his team past the defending champs. If Domas is held out, the home team desperately needs multiple players to step up to slow down OKC.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Golden 1 Center will host the Thunder-Kings showdown. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-450) vs. Kings (+350)

Odds: Thunder (-10.0) vs. Kings (+10.0)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o231.0 -110) vs. Kings (u231.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Preview

The OKC Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings by 21 points in their first meeting in November and by 34 points in the rematch in February. Oklahoma did it by suffocating Sacramento from behind the arc and by thoroughly dominating the boards. The Thunder limited the Kings to 25% shooting from deep and crushed the rebounding battle 114-68, including 31-18 on the offensive glass.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. remain stingy on defense and aggressive on the boards. If they can keep it up, they are likely running away from their reeling opponents again.

While defense is the Thunder’s calling card, the Kings have badly struggled on that end, particularly in their last nine games. During that stretch, they allowed opponents to score 121.3 points per game on average. An upset will be tough if the Kings can’t compete on defense. If they trail early, turning the game around almost seems impossible.

If Sacramento sidelines Domantas Sabonis, it will be even more important for them to battle for rebounds. The Kings will be playing on short rest, but they need to play with even more energy and hustle to break through against OKC.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Cason Wallace | SG: Lu Dort | SG: Alex Caruso | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Kings

PG: Malik Monk | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Jonas Valanciunas

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35.7 points per game in March. Against the short-rested Kings, who have struggled on defense, he could blow past his 31.5 (O/U) points prop.

Chet Holmgren is questionable but if cleared to play, he is another Thunder who could take advantage of the porous Sacramento defense. Holmgren could eke past 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Prediction

If the OKC Thunder decide to hold out Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, they are deep enough to extend their winning streak to seven games. Although hobbled, they still have the best defense in the NBA, an advantage that could be even more crucial against the weary Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma likely rolls to a series sweep with a win that beats the -10.0 spread.

