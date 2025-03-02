OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

A Western Conference showdown is set for Sunday with an OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs clash. While this game could have been a showcase of the rising rivalry between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, neither will be available for the matchup.

Ad

The Spurs are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. On Saturday, they snapped a four-game losing streak with a thrilling win over the Memphis Grizzlies, sealed by a De’Aaron Fox game-winner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Thunder come in having won four of their last five games, all of which were on the road.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-874) vs Spurs (+575)

Ad

Spread: Thunder -13.5 (-110) vs Spurs +13.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o237.5 (-110) vs Spurs u237.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Thunder took the first matchup 105-93, while the Spurs responded with a 110-104 victory in the second.

Ad

With the series tied 1-1, Sunday’s game will determine the season series winner.

The Thunder enter the game in better form, bouncing back from a blowout loss to the Timberwolves with two straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Spurs, despite missing Victor Wembanyama, have been resilient, largely thanks to their newest star, De’Aaron Fox. Fox put up 20 points, seven assists and hit the game-winning shot on Saturday to give the Spurs their 25th win of the season, keeping their play-in hopes alive.

Ad

However, the much-anticipated matchup between Holmgren and Wembanyama won’t happen, as Holmgren is out with an ankle sprain, and Wembanyama is sidelined for the season due to a blood clot issue.

Over their last five games, the Thunder rank third in offensive rating and fourth in net rating across the league. Meanwhile, the Spurs sit in the 20s in both categories.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Ad

The OKC Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe and injured rookies Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The San Antonio Spurs will be without Wembanyama and Charles Bassey.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - De’Aaron Fox | F - Devin Vassell | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Bismack Biyombo

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs betting props

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Bet the over and expect him to shine offensively tonight.

De’Aaron Fox O/U 21.5 points – Bet the under, as OKC’s elite perimeter defenders (Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso) could limit his scoring.

Devin Vassell O/U 16.5 points – Bet the over, as the Thunder’s defensive focus on Fox may leave him open for good looks.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Expect the Thunder to cover the spread and control the game. Even without Holmgren, OKC has thrived with small-ball lineups and Isaiah Hartenstein holding down the paint. They’ve stayed close to their best form despite missing key players.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback