OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

It’s a clash between the Western Conference’s top and bottom squads as the league-best OKC Thunder head to Salt Lake City to face the last-place Utah Jazz on Friday night.
The Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, while the Jazz — despite winning their last game — had dropped nine straight before that and have just two wins since March.
Here’s a preview of Friday's OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz game, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Delta Center Arena in Salt Lake City.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Thunder (-550) vs Jazz (+400)
Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-110) vs Jazz +10.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Thunder o233.5 (-110) vs Jazz u233.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz preview
OKC heads into this one with nothing to prove in the standings and focused solely on building playoff rhythm. In their last outing against Phoenix, the Thunder rested Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and will be even more short-handed tonight.
Per the latest injury update, OKC will be without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace, Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic.
A silver lining for the Thunder: rookie guard Ajay Mitchell is officially off the injury report and could make his first appearance since January — an opportunity to get some minutes before the postseason begins.
As for Utah, the injury list is long as well. The Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, KJ Martin and Cody Williams.
Still, they’re coming off an overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers, fueled by Kyle Filipowski’s 30-point explosion.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups
Thunder
G - Ajay Mitchell | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Kenrich Williams | C - Jaylin Williams
Jazz
G - Collin Sexton | G - Keyonte George | F - Brice Sensabaugh | F - Johnny Juzang | C - Kyle Filipowski
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz betting props
- Betting props are unavailable as of publishing..
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz prediction
While OKC certainly has the system and coaching edge to handle Utah, their bench-heavy roster could make things more competitive. That said, even with the short rotation, the Thunder should be able to gut this one out.
Our prediction: Thunder win by 7.
