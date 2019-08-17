Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players the Thunder should trade ahead of the 2019-20 season

Chris Paul joined the Thunder from the Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder once again underwhelmed during the 2019 playoffs as they were eliminated by an injury-hit Portland Trail Blazers side. However, after witnessing the apparent demise of the Golden State Warriors, Thunder fans believed that the 2019-20 season could finally be the season where everything falls into place.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma City were also undergoing problems behind the scenes, as Paul George forced through a surprise trade to the Clippers. A disillusioned Russell Westbrook quickly followed, leaving the Thunder facing a first rebuild in franchise history.

After seeing such drastic changes over the past month, no player on the Thunder roster appears untouchable, and further trades are likely in the coming months. So, with the 19-20 season quickly approaching, here are three players that Sam Presti and the Thunder should consider trading.

#3 Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel is unlikely to see more time on the court this season after struggling for minutes last time out

Nerlens Noel agreed to return to the Thunder in the opening hours of free agency, but soon reversed course and asked for more time to weigh up rival offers. Noel eventually stuck to his initial decision and returned for another season with the Thunder, although with Steven Adams seemingly set to remain with the franchise, Noel is set for another season as a reserve.

Noel was willing to play backup last season, although with the Thunder no longer in contention, spending the season in OKC makes little sense to a 25-year-old aiming to earn a big payday next summer. Meanwhile, on the Thunder side of things, Billy Donovan no longer requires the luxury of possessing one of the best backup bigs in the league, and it is difficult to envision Noel seeing out the season in Oklahoma City.

