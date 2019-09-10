Oklahoma City Thunder Rumors: Dennis Schroder could be traded in the coming weeks, Andrew Wiggins trade is possible and more

Dennis Schroder is among the Oklahoma City Thunder stars being linked with a move away

The Oklahoma City Thunder have undergone a significant summer of change with both Paul George and Russell Westbrook completing quickfire trades away from the franchise. Jerami Grant has also exited the team, and there is no questioning that the Thunder are now in rebuild mode.

General manager Sam Presti managed to acquire a record haul of draft picks in the deals for Westbrook, George, and Grant, and the Thunder will now focus on developing promising young talents such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, and Terrance Ferguson.

Due to this, several senior players continue to be linked with a move away from the franchise, and trades are likely in the weeks leading up to the season. So, with just over six weeks to go until the new NBA campaign, here are all the latest Oklahoma City rumors you need to know.

Andrew Wiggins could be acquired in a trade for Chris Paul

Chris Paul facing off against Andrew Wiggins

The Thunder acquired Chris Paul in the trade that sent Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, although rival executives have asserted that Presti is determined to offload the veteran. Paul still has three years and $124.1 million remaining on his existing deal, and the Thunder will need to take on a bad contract to stand any chance of offloading the 34-year-old.

Nevertheless, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the Thunder could swap Paul for Andrew Wiggins:

Oklahoma City would have to hope its culture and front office would allow Wiggins a fresh start and that he could still develop into a high-level starter. If the Thunder could get anything close to the budding star everyone saw at Kansas.

Wiggins was named the Rookie of the Year in 2015 but has struggled for form over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old is owed $121.2 million over the next four seasons.

