Oklahoma City Thunder Rumors: Steven Adams set to stay, Aaron Gordon could be a trade target and more

Steven Adams is among the names that have been linked with a move away from the Thunder

Following almost a decade of contending with the best in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2019-20 NBA season in rebuild mode. After exiting the playoffs in the first round for the third straight year, the OKC front office made the tough decision to trade away the All-Star duo of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, while Jerami Grant was also sent to the Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder managed to grab a record haul of future picks in return, although the current roster is still home to several high-earners that could be traded in the months ahead. With the Thunder set to be among the most active teams ahead of the February trade deadline, here we will take a look at all the latest OKC trade rumors you need to know.

#1 Steven Adams is viewed as part of OKC's future despite ongoing trade rumors

Steven Adams remains a key part of OKC's future

Following the departure of Carmelo Anthony in the summer of 2018, Steven Adams was widely referred to as OKC's third star. However, with George and Westbrook completing trades away from the organization earlier this summer, many around the league believed that it was only a matter of time before Adams was also dealt.

Nevertheless, according to a new report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, OKC's front office still views the Kiwi as an important part of their future:

There are a few big names out there who could come on the market, namely Steven Adams in Oklahoma City, though the Thunder have told teams they see Adams as part of their future for the time being.

Adams' start to the new season has been disrupted by a knee injury, although the 26-year-old is expected to play a big role on offense this year after previously taking a backseat to Westbrook. In four appearances this season, Adams has averaged 6.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

