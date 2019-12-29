Oklahoma City Thunder Trade Rumors: Steven Adams attracting interest from around the NBA, Danilo Gallinari could still be traded and more

Steven Adams is among the players being linked with a trade away from the Oklahoma City Thunder

Following a third consecutive first-round playoff exit, the Oklahoma City Thunder opted to head towards a rebuild during the summer. Despite entering the series against the Portland Trail Blazers as the clear favorites, OKC was eliminated in five games, and subsequently traded away Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Jerami Grant. The Thunder obtained a record haul of draft picks in return the starting trio, and despite making a better than expected 16-15 start to the season, Billy Donovan's team is not among the contenders to advance from the Western Conference.

OKC's rebuilding process is still in the early stages, and the team is expected to be active in the trade market ahead of the deadline. With this in mind, a number of the team's high-earners and veteran players could be offloaded ahead of the February trade deadline, and here we will take a look at all the latest Thunder trade rumors you need to know heading into 2020.

#1 Chris Paul is not generating much interest around the league

Paul has been previously linked with a move to the Miami Heat

Following two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul was traded to the Thunder as part of the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to his preferred destination. Due to his age and substantial contract, Paul appears a bad fit for a rebuilding OKC team, and the former All-Star has been linked with a move to contending teams such as the Miami Heat. However, Eric Pincus recently spoke to insiders around the NBA, and there was skepticism as to if the Thunder would be able to move the veteran ahead of the trade deadline.

Paul is currently in the second season of a four-year, $160 million contract that he signed with the Rockets last summer. So far this season, the point guard has made 31 appearances for the Thunder, averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per contest.

