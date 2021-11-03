Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder will go up against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference matchup at Staples Center on Thursday. Both teams faced off in a game last week where the young OKC team showed their resilience to turn things around and take the win on the night. The Lakers will be hoping to seek revenge in this game and get to the win on the night against the Thunder.

OKC come into the game after facing a close defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points on the night. However, his efforts were rubbished out by Paul George's stellar performance on the night.

The 7-time All-Star came big in the clutch and led the team to a 99-94 win on the night. The Oklahoma City Thunder have only one win this season, which came against the Lakers. They will be hoping to put on a great showing against Purple and Gold and get to their second win of the season on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a close 119-117 win against the Houston Rockets. The Big 3 combined for 84 points on the night to make things easy for the Purple and Gold. Since facing defeat at the hands of OKC, the Lakers have won all 3 of their games. They will be hoping to build on that and put up a big performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, November 4, 10: 30 PM ET [Friday, November 5, 8:00 AM IST]

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started the season disappointingly. They have just one win in seven games and need a few more wins under their belt to stay in contention for the playoffs. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been extremely good and will play a big part in OKC's success this term. Having already defeated the Lakers once this season, OKC will certainly give themselves a chance to repeat it and get to their second win of the season.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous- Alexander

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just destroyed the Clippers at the of the 3Q with his holster stepback Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just destroyed the Clippers at the of the 3Q with his holster stepback https://t.co/CQkj7SUbiw

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most exciting young players in the league. He has been impressive for OKC ever since they drafted him in 2018. The youngster is currently averaging 22.9 PPG and 5.1 RPG on 44.9% shooting from the field. In the previous game against the Lakers, Shai scored 27 points to the Thunder to a 123-115 win on the night. He will be hoping to put on a similar show once again and guide the Thunder to another win against the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have found their way back, as they currently hold a 5-3 record and are unbeaten in their last 3 games. In their last game against the Houston Rockets, the Big 3 of the Lakers came big and helped the team to a win.

Additionally, players like DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony and Austin Reaves were all exceptional and have been huge contributors to the Lakers' recent run of success. The franchise will be hoping for similar performances from these players when they take on OKC this Thursday.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has shown no signs of decline in his 19th year in the league. He has been phenomenal and is scoring with high efficiency. The 4 time NBA champion has been sharp and looks like a man on a mission this term. He faced a minor injury but has come back looking stronger. LeBron will be hoping to put up another big performance to help Purple and Gold complete their revenge over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Avery Bradley, F - Kent Bazemore, F - LeBron James, C - Anthony Davis

Thunder vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked extremely good since their defeat to OKC last week. All the players on the team are stepping up and slowly the Purple and Gold have started to get things sorted. Given the momentum they are in, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers will get the better of the Thunder on Thursday.

Where to watch the Thunder vs Lakers game?

All regular-season games will be available on the official NBA app. The Thunder vs Lakers game will also be locally telecast on Spectrum Sports Net and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

