Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their 10th game of the ongoing NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference seeding and have registered only one victory in their 11 games.

For Willie Green, the lack of Brandon Ingram and Zion WIlliamson has proved too costly. The New Orleans Pelicans' defensive rating of 113.8 is ranked 29th in the league, while their offensive rating of 102.0 is ranked 27th. They are scoring 100.5 points per game while allowing their opponents to drop 112.3 points.

One of the leading causes for the failure of this team is the lack of decent depth on their roster. The Pelicans' bench is yet to contribute in scoring or defending.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, on the other hand, are defensively far stronger than their Wednesday night opponents. However, their attack leaves much to be desired. The Thunder have averaged just 98.1 points in the ongoing season while limiting their rivals to 107.4 points per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter the upcoming game with a fully healthy roster. They have two players - Paul Watson and Aaron Wiggins - who are on G League duty and therefore will not play against the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans have been rocked by injuries this season. Zion Williamson, who is still recovering from his right foot fracture, won't return anytime soon.

Williamson was one of the most anticipated players before his arrival in the league. New Orleans selected him as their first draft pick in 2019. An absolute beast on the court, he averaged 22.5 points in his rookie season and 27 points in their sophomore year.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram, who was a beacon of hope for the New Orleans Pelicans in Williamson's absence, has missed the last five games. The 24-year-old has been listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Herbert Jones has been listed as questionable and Daulton Hommes has been sidelined for Wednesday.

Player Name Status Reason Daulton Hommes Out Stress fracture Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture Brandon Ingram Questionable Right hip contusion Herbert Jones Questionable Sore left ankle

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the greatest weapon in Oklahoma's offensive arsenal. The 6'6" point guard is spectacular at initiating plays and is the primary playmaker for his team. Furthermore, he is a versatile scorer who is lethal as a ranged shooter while being capable of slashing.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 22.4 points per game this season and will most likely start as the team's point guard. He'll be joined by Josh Giddey on the backcourt.

The frontcourt will be handled by Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Derrick Favors. Bazley is averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and will be a crucial player during Wednesday's game.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas is currently the best player in the New Orleans Pelicans squad. With Ingram questionable, he has taken over as the team's top scorer. Valanciunas is averaging 19.5 points and 13.9 rebounds per game and is considered amongst the best centers in the league. He will take the reigns of the frontcourt alongside Josh Hart and Garrett Temple.

Devonte' Graham will probably start as the point guard. Graham is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. He will be joined by Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the backcourt.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Garrett Temple | Power Forward - Josh Hart | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

