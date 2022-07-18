Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder had four picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, and now it's time to show their young players off to the world. Many of their young players have performed well in the Summer League, leading the Thunder to a 3-1 record.

The Thunder have played in both Salt Lake and Las Vegas. They've only lost two games over the summer by a combined 3 points.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans haven't been as successful. They have been one of the most inconsistent summer league teams. In their four games, they had two blowout wins, one blowout loss and one single-digit loss.

The upcoming matchup of talented young players will be exciting to watch.

Match Details

Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17; 6:00 PM EDT (Monday, July 18; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oklahoma City Thunder preview

Chet Holmgren had a few decent games so far (Image via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't in the top 5 in any major statistical category, yet they've won in the summer league. They have a great young team.

Their only defeat came as a 2-point loss to the Houston Rockets. This game was one of the most entertaining of the Summer League. It featured 23 lead changes, but the Thunder couldn't hold onto their 1-point lead in the last minute.

Key Player - Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, showing his talent. The 7-footer has appeared in three games, leading the Thunder to a couple of wins.

Sports Professor🧠 Context is everything @DmarkoH



#1

: In 25 mins



#2 Chet Holmgren (OKC)

: In 23 mins



#3 Jabari Smith Jr (HOU)

: In 31 mins



#4 Keegan Murray (SAC)

: In 28 mins



#5 Jaden Ivey (DET)

: In 32 mins NBA 2022 Top 5 Overall Picks Summer League Debuts:#1 Paolo Banchero (ORL): In 25 mins#2 Chet Holmgren (OKC): In 23 mins#3 Jabari Smith Jr (HOU): In 31 mins#4 Keegan Murray (SAC): In 28 mins#5 Jaden Ivey (DET): In 32 mins NBA 2022 Top 5 Overall Picks Summer League Debuts:#1 Paolo Banchero (ORL)📊: In 25 mins#2 Chet Holmgren (OKC)📊: In 23 mins#3 Jabari Smith Jr (HOU)📊: In 31 mins#4 Keegan Murray (SAC)📊: In 28 mins#5 Jaden Ivey (DET)📊: In 32 mins https://t.co/c1ex8Y56tx

Holmgren's best performance was a 16-point, 10-rebound game against the Orlando Magic. The first overall pick of the draft, Paolo Banchero, did not play in this game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

Guard: Tre Mann | Guard: Jalen Williams | Forward: Ousmane Dieng | Forward: Jaylin Williams | Center: Chet Holmgren

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-2 so far in NBA Summer League 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the best interior teams in the Summer League. They rank second in rebounding and are also one of the best shot-blocking teams.

The Pelicans opened the league with a blowout loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

They bounced back with back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards. They dropped their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Key Player - Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III has only appeared in two Summer League games, but he's been phenomenal. The swingman ranks third in scoring, with 26.5 points per game. Even though his 3-point shot hasn't been going in, his overall efficiency has been impressive.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 Trey Murphy III has been really good in this half. Bonus points for lifting the Warriors end of quarter set that *still* works. Trey Murphy III has been really good in this half. Bonus points for lifting the Warriors end of quarter set that *still* works. https://t.co/MWagiZuUKw

The 6-foot-9 Pelican had a 30-point game against the Hawks on 55.6% shooting.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Guard: Jared Harper | Guard: Elijah Stewart | Forward: Trey Murphy III | Forward: John Petty Jr. | Center: Tyrique Jones

Thunder vs. Pelicans Match Prediction

The Pelicans need another big performance from Trey Murphy III. If he can pull another fantastic game, beating the Thunder will be easier.

Where to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans?

The Thunder's matchup against the Pelicans will be broadcast on NBA TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far