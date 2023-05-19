"One of the best"- Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams opens up on facing Kobe Bryant in his prime

During a May 18 appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Jason Williams discussed what it was like playing against Kobe Bryant. Noting how the late superstar was among the best to ever lace them up.

"Killer," Williams said. "I mean, one of the best to ever do it. You know how it goes. Game plan for folks. We game-planned for him. But a game plan for him is like, 'We're gonna have to change it every possession, coz' he gonna figure it out, ain't gonna get it done.' And teams wasn't getting through Shaq and Kobe, bro."

Williams faced Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs on two separate occasions, once in 2000 and again in 2001. For both of those series, Jason Williams was playing for the Sacramento Kings - they lost each of those contests.

During Jason Williams' 2000 postseason run-in with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 rebounds on 37.5% shooting from the field. While in the following year, Jason Williams put up a series stat line of 5.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 rebounds on a paltry 29.2% shooting from the floor.

Despite his flashy playstyle and a good eye for a pass, Jason Williams was never named to an All-Star squad. Furthermore, despite being a starting-caliber guard for the majority of his career and noted for his playmaking, Jason Williams ranks 83rd on the NBA's All-Time assist list.

Jason Williams won a championship with Miami.

When playing with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, Jason Williams struggled to find postseason success. However, in the 2005 season, 'White Chocolate' moved to the Miami Heat.

Teaming up with Gary Payton, Antoine Walker, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, and Dwayne Wade, Jason Williams finally won a championship ring. However, the Miami Heat team's run to a championship banner wasn't easy, as they had to face Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The series between the Heat and the Mavericks lasted seven games, with Miami winning four of them. However, Dirk Nowitzki put on a dominant show, averaging 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. In addition, the Hall of Famer hit 39% from the field, 25% from deep, and 89.1% from the free throw line.

Unfortunately for Dallas, the Heat was simply too deep of a roster, boasting multiple future Hall of Fame talents and a young and hungry Dwayne Wade.

Jason Williams went on to play another two seasons with the Miami Heat before retiring in 2008. However, in true Michael Jordan fashion, 'White Chocolate' returned to the NBA the following season, signing with the Orlando Magic.

Impressively, Jason Williams participated in all 82 games for the Magic that season before the team traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies mid-way through the following season. It was then, in 2011, that the man known as 'White Chocolate' called time on his career after playing in 788 regular season games and 67 playoff contests.

