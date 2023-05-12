“One word that leaps to my mind is flawed” – Skip Bayless slanders LeBron James’ clutch gene again

Throughout his career in the NBA, LeBron James has been criticized by experts for his performances late in the fourth period, which hasn't been to their standard. Skip Bayless has recently commented on James' ability to be clutch against the Golden State Warriors, the team he's up against in the second round of the postseason.

Bayless is widely known for actively criticizing LeBron on multiple occasions, even before he became a member of the LA Lakers. On his show, Skip was asked to describe the Lakers star using just one word. The famed analyst used the word "flawed" and explained his reasoning behind it.

"The one word that leaps to my mind is flawed. Flawed." Bayless said. "LeBron is so big, so gifted, so athletic with such an all-time high basketball IQ, such a gift for passing the basketball, for driving the basketball, for finishing with either hand because he was born left-handed and plays right-handed."

"Yet he's such a -- I'm being nice -- below average shooter and free throw shooter, which makes him so shockingly unclutch. Jacking up late threes in part because he often runs from the late game free-throw line because clearly he doesn't trust himself in those late game making game breaking situations shooting free throws."

"I'm always amused, late game free throw situations, when LeBron always opts to throw the ball in bounds not to catch it in bounds but to initiate and throw it in bounds... So one word, flawed." he said.

It is a fact that James has struggled to knock down important shots from the charity stripe at times. However, he has been able to prove that he can be an elite clutch shooter in the past.

LeBron James arrives early once again ahead of Game 6 against Golden State

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

It appears as though that LeBron James has made it a habit to arrive early ahead of their playoff games. Throughout their series against the Warriors, LeBron has been present in the arena hours before tip-off. Tonight, as the Lakers look to end the series in six games, the all-time leading scorer has arrived early to work on his game.

NBA @NBA



early court work for The Man In The Arenaearly court work for @KingJames ahead of Game 6 on ESPN The Man In The Arenaearly court work for @KingJames ahead of Game 6 on ESPN https://t.co/pJF9XC9Y8M

Shortly after his arrival to Crypto.com Arena, James went on to the court to work on his shots to get himself warmed up.

LeBron has averaged 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists to help the Lakers have an advantage against the Warriors in the playoffs. Los Angeles hold a 3-2 series lead and could eliminate Steph Curry and his crew tonight.

