“The script is written” – Shannon Sharpe demands LeBron James to shut down Warriors in Game 6

LeBron James has a chance to once again eliminate the Golden State Warriors. His LA Lakers have a 3-2 series lead and could advance to the Western Conference finals on Friday night.

The Lakers couldn't close the series out in Game 5, but they have another shot at it. Shannon Sharpe, a big fan of LeBron and the Lakers, expects his team to get a huge victory in the upcoming matchup.

If the Lakers advance, they will meet the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals. The last time these two teams met in the conference finals, the Lakers won in five games and ended up winning it all.

Shannon Sharpe expects a big performance from LeBron James in Game 6

LeBron James scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Game 5, but this wasn't enough to beat the Golden State Warriors and eliminate them. Fortunately for the LA Lakers, they will have another chance to advance to the next round of the playoffs. This time, however, they will play at home.

The Lakers are 5-0 at home in the playoffs and have a great opportunity to win another series in front of their fans.

"The script is written," Shannon Sharpe said on Undisputed, referring to LeBron having a big game for the Lakers.

"Tonight is all about the GOAT. I'm expecting a virtuoso." @ShannonSharpe says the Lakers will close out the Warriors in Game 6:

"This game here, it has to be about the GOAT," Sharpe added. "I'm expecting him to give me a virtuoso."

The 20-year NBA veteran has had numerous amazing performances in both elimination and closeout games. He's been one of the best playoff performers for over a decade, which is why Sharpe expects a lot from him.

However, the Warriors certainly won't go down without a fight. They are much better than their regular-season record shows, although they've struggled to win games on the road.

The Dubs lost the first road game of the series by 30 points, although they were very close to winning Game 4. When the final buzzer sounded, they were down by only three points.

LeBron has averaged 23.6 points per game in the series (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James has averaged 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game against the Warriors. He's also converted 90.5% of his free throws, which is very surprising.

While the four-time NBA champion will certainly show up in Game 6, the result of the game will largely depend on Anthony Davis. The Lakers forward has dealt with health problems and had to leave Game 5 with a head injury. If he can play well on Friday night, the Lakers will likely be victorious.

