Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will welcome the Orlando Magic to the State Farm Arena tonight in what is expected to be a one-sided NBA 2020/21 affair.

The Atlanta Hawks are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 39-31 record, while the Orlando Magic are out of the playoff picture after going 21-48 this season.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic have a long list of injuries for tonight's game. Chuma Okeke and Michael Carter-Williams won't be able to feature because of ankle injuries. Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are out for the season due to knee issues, while Terrence Ross is not expected to play because of a back problem.

The duo of Otto Porter and Devin Cannady have been ruled out with foot injuries, while James Ennis won't be available for selection due to a calf issue.

Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish has been sidelined with an Achilles injury, while De'Andre Hunter is set to be rested for the game.

Also Read: "I got to learn a lot from them"- Princepal Singh on sharing the court with probable NBA draft 2021 top-5 picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony and Dwayne Bacon will take up the two guard positions, with NBA trade deadline acquisition Gary Harris playing the small forward role. Moritz Wagner is the favorite to start at power forward, with Wendell Carter Jr. partnering him in the backcourt.

Rookie RJ Hampton will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Atlanta Hawks

Nate McMillan will field a backcourt of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, while Bogdan Bogdanovic will start at the 3. John Collins will take up the other forward spot. Clint Capela, who has averaged a solid 15 points and 14 rebounds per game, will be the team's starting center.

🚨 THE PAC IS BACK. 🚨



Playoff basketball is back. We have officially clinched a top 6 playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/IMzDFbWvvs — x - Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 13, 2021

Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari will split minutes with the starters as part of the bench unit.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Dwayne Bacon l Small Forward - Gary Harris l Power Forward - Moritz Wagner l Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter l Small Forward - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Also Read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 7th, 2021