Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Divisional rivals Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks will take on each other for a second time this season. The Hawks enter this game in better form and currently occupy the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are going through a rebuild.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 20th, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 5 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have been among the punching bags in the East since the NBA trade deadline. They've fully embraced the rebuild and have won just one of their last nine matchups. Two of their projected cornerstones in Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac have been sidelined for the season and the Magic's only objective right now is player development.

The Orlando Magic will have several other injuries as well against the Atlanta Hawks that will help them with their developmental plan. Veterans Michael Carter-Williams, Terrence Ross, James Ennis and Otto Porter Jr. have all been ruled out for this game.

Mo Bamba has barely managed to make an impact on this Orlando Magic team, but he showed some glimpses in the last match against the Houston Rockets. The center managed 11 points and nine rebounds in just 16 minutes despite playing with an injured hip. Dwayne Bacon has also shown some progress this year. He had 22 points against Houston and is averaging 10.4 points per game this season.

Key Player - Gary Harris

Gary Harris

Gary Harris failed to turn his fortunes around with the Denver Nuggets but is getting another chance in a new city. He's only played five games so far for the Orlando Magic but has shown some positive impact already. He scored 16 points on 50% shooting against the Rockets. Harris went 0-of-7 from the field against Toronto last week, but still had a +5 rating which proves his defensive acumen.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Gary Harris, G Cole Anthony, F Dwayne Bacon, F Chuma Okeke, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have truly changed their fortunes after parting ways with Lloyd Pierce. The Hawks have gone 17-6 under the tutelage of Nate McMillan and are looking towards their first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season. They enter the game against the Orlando Magic on the back of a convincing 129-117 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Atlanta Hawks' recent good run has also seen them overcome several injuries, a problem that will plague them on Tuesday night as well. Danilo Gallinari hasn't played in a week due to right foot soreness, while both De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are long-term absentees. The trio will be sidelined against the Orlando Magic as well.

John Collins made his return for the Atlanta Hawks against the Pacers on Sunday. Expect him to be on a minutes restriction for some games. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic has had an impressive run in April. The Serbian has averaged 22.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks this month. Clint Capela also impressed against Indiana with a huge 25-point, 24-rebound performance.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks are well and truly Trae Young's team. He may have had his off shooting night, but Young is the main offensive facilitator for the Hawks. He's been averaging 9.6 assists per game since Nate McMillan took over as head coach. Young has also managed 25.4 points per game for the entire season. He accounted for 32 points, eight assists and two steals in the last matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Kevin Huerter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Magic vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are the clear favorites to beat the Orlando Magic considering the form that the two teams are in right now. Both teams have several injured players, but the Hawks have navigated through the majority of the season with a shorthanded rotation anyway. The absence of veterans also makes it a tough proposition for the Magic to upset a surging team. Expect Trae Young and co. to reign supreme in this fixture.

Where to watch Magic vs Hawks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southeast–Atlanta. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

