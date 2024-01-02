Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 2, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Jan. 7, 2023, a game that Orlando won 115-101.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors preview, including the predictions, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 2.

The Magic hold a 36-32 all-time advantage against the Warriors. As previously mentioned, Orlando won the most recent matchup. Paolo Banchero had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in the win. Former Warrior Jordan Poole had 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block in the loss.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+132) vs Warriors (-156)

Spread: Magic (+3.5) vs Warriors (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o231.5) vs Warriors -110 (u231.5)

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Orlando Magic (19-13) got the season off to a great start that still sees them fourth in the Eastern Conference. They have, however, struggled in the past 10 games, winning only four.

Their most recent game was against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Suns won 112-107 behind the collective effort of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Banchero had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Orlando.

The Warriors (15-17, 11th in the West) are in the middle of a difficult season. At times, it seems like the Warriors have figured out what it takes to stitch together a winning season. But it always seems to come crashing down. They are on a three-game losing streak after winning the five games that preceded those losses.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors lineups

As per ESPN, the Magic have three players on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. Jonathan Issac (hamstring) and Joe Ingles (ankle) have been ruled out. Markelle Fultz is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Expect coach Jamahl Mosley to start Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

The Warriors do not have anyone listed on the injury report. However, they will be without Draymond Green who is still to return from an indefinite suspension. Coach Steve Kerr should start Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points for the game. He struggled in the past five games, registering 30 points in just one out of the five. Expect Curry to have a breakthrough game to start the new year and go over 28.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 23.5 points. The Warriors struggle defensively without their vocal leader Green. Banchero should finish with over 23.5 points.

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 2.5 3-pointers made. Thompson has struggled mightily in the three consecutive losses, but expect the Splash Bro to have a comeback game Tuesday. Thompson should finish with over 2.5 3-pointers.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors are slightly favored to win at home. It has been a tough season for Golden State and nothing is guaranteed. However, a win to start the new year could lay the foundation for a return to form in the final two-thirds of the season. Expect the Warriors to win and cover the spread. The point total for the game should be over 231.5 points.