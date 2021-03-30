Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference minnows Orlando Magic will take on championship hopefuls LA Clippers at the Staples Center tonight.

The LA Clippers are on a 6-game winning streak, having defeated fellow contenders, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, in their last two games. In contrast, the Magic have lost 2 matches in succession, and it looks like the franchise is heading towards the NBA lottery.

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have a long list of injuries, starting with shooting guard Terrence Ross, who is out with a knee injury. Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac have already been ruled out of the current campaign because of a similar injury.

Rookie point guard Cole Anthony is sidelined due to a rib fracture, while recent acquisition Gary Harris won't feature following a groin issue.

LA Clippers

Star swingman Paul George is sidelined with a foot issue and Rajon Rondo will be unavailable for undisclosed reasons. Serge Ibaka remains out with a back problem while Patrick Beverley will not be available due to a knee issue. Jay Scrubb is out for an indefinite period following a foot injury.

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will start the game with Michael Carter-Williams and Dwayne Bacon in the back-court, while James Ennis will be the small forward. Bacon has had a positive impact on the proceedings so far, averaging 10 points and 3 rebounds per game. Chuma Okeke and Khem Birch will make up the front-court.

LA Clippers

Came out firin' in the fourth.@LukeKennard5 earned our @Kia Performance of the Game vs. Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/pwxOgkWuRj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 30, 2021

Head coach Tyronn Lue will field the guard duo of Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard in the opening minutes. Kawhi Leonard has been in stellar form, averaging 26 points and 6 rebounds per game on 51% shooting from the field, and he will start at the 3.

The team's starting power forward Marcus Morris Sr. has played an integral part in the rotation, putting up 12.7 points on 46% shooting from the deep. Ivica Zubac will start at the center, having tallied 8 points and 7 rebounds per match.

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Michael Carter-Williams, Shooting Guard - Dwayne Bacon, Small Forward - James Ennis, Power Forward - Chuma Okeke, Center - Khem Birch

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard, Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr, Center - Ivica Zubac

