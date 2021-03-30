Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - March 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers continue their nine-game homestand by hosting the new-look Orlando Magic at the Staples Center. The Clippers are on a six-game winning run while the Magic have lost both their matchups after trading away the trio of Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 30th, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Orlando Magic Preview

The rebuilding Orlando Magic nearly caught the LA Lakers napping on Sunday but eventually came away with a 93-96 loss. Not much is expected from Steve Clifford's unit following their fire sale, but the youngsters in the squad will be looking to leave their mark.

Forward Chuma Okeke has stepped up his game following the trade deadline. He had 14 points against the Lakers in a contest where buckets were hard to come by. Dwayne Bacon also continued his redemption season with 26 points.

Advertisement

Rookie RJ Hampton is among the more interesting prospects that the Orlando Magic acquired at the trade deadline. He had 10 points on his debut for the Magic in limited minutes and will be looking to impact the game even more against the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross has missed the last seven games for the Orlando Magic with a knee injury but is expected to suit up against the LA Clippers. Ross is the most experienced player on the current Magic roster and will slot right back into the starting lineup. He's also averaging a career-high 16 points per game this season. He'll take on an even higher scoring load for this young team now.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Michael Carter-Williams, G Terrence Ross, F James Ennis III, F Chuma Okeke, C Khem Birch

LA Clippers Preview

Advertisement

The LA Clippers recorded their seventh win in eight games by taking care of the Milwaukee Bucks. They were without three starters in Paul George, Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka on Monday, but they still made light work of the Eastern Conference behemoths. While both Beverley and Ibaka remain sidelined, George should return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic.

The LA Clippers' bench is finally coming to the party. Terance Mann has been impressive in particular. The sophomore had 23 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and he followed it up with a solid two-way performance against the Bucks.

Luke Kennard was also able to show exactly why the LA Clippers offered him a $64 million extension. Kennard scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Milwaukee, including four straight made threes in the fourth quarter.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard continues to be the silent assassin who keeps chipping away at the opposition one way or another. Leonard missed all six of his three-point attempts against the Bucks but still managed 23 points on 10-of-21 shooting. The Klaw is averaging 25.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. He had 24 points in the previous matchup between the LA Clippers and the Orlando Magic.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac

Magic vs Clippers Match Prediction

This one is fairly straightforward on paper. The Orlando Magic do not possess the same quality as their opponents on the night and will be playing several experimental lineups to assess their newly acquired players. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are showcasing tenacity and cohesion despite a slew of injuries. Expect Kawhi Leonard and co. to win this tie.

Where to watch Magic vs Clippers?

Local coverage of this game will be available on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - March 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21